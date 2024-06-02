Celebrate "National Good Vibes Day" with a Summit hosted by Good-Vibes.TV on October 30, 2024
Good-Vibes.TV Brings Together Experts to Share Tips on Raising Your Vibration
Odessa, FL, June 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In celebration of National Good Vibes Day, YouTube channel Good-Vibes.TV is hosting a free day-long online Summit on October 30, 2024. This free online summit will feature innovative Enlightened Experts sharing invaluable insights on how participants can boost their well-being and enhance their quality of life through the power of good vibes.
The summit promises an engaging lineup of speakers and activities designed to help participants "raise their vibration and thrive." Topics will range from disciplines like Jin Shin Jyutsu (JSJ) and Ikebana to Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT) and Sound Therapy; from Emotional Liberation to Somatic Activated Healing. For more information and to register, visit the website NationalGoodVibesDay.com.
The mastermind behind Good-Vibes.TV, Executive Producer and Host Lesley Klein, has dedicated her career to exploring and promoting ways to enhance personal vibrations. Her YouTube channel features long-form episodes with expert guests who share their knowledge and techniques for living a more fulfilling life. Watch all episodes at www.Good-Vibes.TV or on www.Youtube.com/@raiseyourvibeandthrive.
Since its launch in June 2021, Good-Vibes.TV has been on a mission to help viewers "raise their vibe and thrive." Now in its fourth season, the show continues to inspire and educate with a wide range of topics that promote a higher state of well-being.
This incredible opportunity to connect with a community dedicated to spreading positivity and enhancing wellness happens October 30, 2024 in celebration of National Good Vibes Day.
Lesley Klein
727-423-1224
www.Good-Vibes.TV
