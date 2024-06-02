Unexpected Products Announces New Production Warehouse Amid Company Growth

Unexpected Products expands with a new 9,500 square feet warehouse in Farmers Branch, featuring advanced technology for beverage production and incubation. The facility aims to cater to consumer demand for Toucan Cocktails, with the capability to produce up to 10,500 products per eight-hour shift and offer services for others to create up to 31,200 branded beverage cans per shift.