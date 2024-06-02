Unexpected Products Announces New Production Warehouse Amid Company Growth
Dallas, TX, June 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Unexpected Products, the parent company of Shaken Beverage Co. and its flagship brand, Toucan Cocktails, has expanded into a new warehouse space. Centrally located in the up-and-coming Farmers Branch Warehouse District, the home of Toucan Cocktails will feature 9,500 square feet of production and beverage incubation space bringing Unexpected Products’ patent-pending technology to market.
“This facility’s streamlined operations for Shaken Beverage Co. allow us to respond quickly to consumer demand from our robust nationwide e-commerce launch and Texas retail market launch of Toucan Cocktail later this summer,” says John Dallager, CEO of Unexpected Products. “Our capabilities create a beverage innovation one-stop shop for our own brands and others. Once fully operational, we will be able to produce 10,500 Toucan products per eight-hour shift or provide services to others to create up to 31,200 branded beverage cans per shift.”
Tatiana Chamorro, CMO of Shaken Beverage Co. stated, “We are excited to welcome our current vendors, customers, investors, and partners into our space and look forward to being part of the vibrant Farmers Branch and DFW entrepreneurial communities. Our goal is to literally shake up the beverage industry with our technology, capabilities, and team experience.”
Shaken Beverage Co. is located at 4450 Alpha Rd, Suite 102, Farmers Branch, TX 75244.
For more information about Shaken Beverage Co. and its portfolio of premium beverages, please contact Tatiana Chamorro, Chief Marketing Officer, at Tatiana@ShakenBeverage.com.
About Shaken Beverage Co.:
Shaken Beverage Co. is a leading player in the alcoholic beverage industry, committed to crafting premium beverages that deliver exceptional taste and quality. With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, Shaken Beverage Co. is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of the beverage industry and delighting consumers worldwide. For more information, visit ShakenBeverage.com.
Contact
Alexandra Brown
512-981-8210
https://www.morrisonseger.com/
