Supporting Single Mothers Through Charity Tea
Clearwater, FL, June 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On Saturday, June 22, 2024 at 3:00pm, local nonprofit Mothers of Minors (M.O.M.) Inc. will be the featured charity at the monthly Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Center’s “Charity Tea.”
M.O.M. Inc. is run by Andrea Clark, an advocate for single parents struggling to make ends meet for their kids. Guests will be bringing donations of baby toys, diapers, cribs, bassinets and more, just in time for M.O.M. Inc.’s annual Showers of Love Community Baby Shower on July 6th, 2024, where the items will be given out to needy families.
Each month, the Center holds a “Charity Tea” to give back to the community by featuring a nonprofit to collect in-kind donations for. Several charities in the area have benefitted from this event, receiving donations varying from non-perishable foods, baby clothing, dog treats and toys, school supplies, and more.
“What M.O.M. is doing for the single mothers in our community is something that cannot be understated,” said Tracy Hawkins, manager of the Center. “In Pinellas County, 30% of children live in a single-parent household. With that comes the struggles you hear about for the children in those circumstances; living in poverty, involved in crime, and even drug abuse, to name a few. By supporting these mothers, we are in turn supporting their children. As humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard states in his non-religious guide, The Way to Happiness, ‘Bringing a child into the world today is a little bit like dropping one into a tiger’s cage. Children can’t handle their environment and they have no real resources. They need love and help to make it.’ Helping our youth is important, that is why we are proud to support MO.M. Inc.’s cause.”
All are welcome to join them on June 22 and bring a donation of baby clothing, bassinets, toys, cribs or strollers for M.O.M. Inc. To RSVP, please contact Tracy Hawkins at CCVcenter@ccvfl.org.
About the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center:
The Clearwater Community Volunteers Center, established by the Church of Scientology in 2018, is a home for the benefit of all Tampa Bay nonprofit organizations. Built on the success of the Clearwater Community Volunteers, who host the signature Winter Wonderland and Easter Egg Hunt in Clearwater, the Center was created to serve the needs of our local nonprofits. The Center is fully equipped to host meetings, seminars, events and gatherings, all at no cost to the nonprofit community. Please email CCVcenter@ccvfl.org for more information about the Center and its facilities.
