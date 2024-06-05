EndoSoft® Secures Patent for Revolutionary AI Platform, Transforming Medical Procedure Documentation
Schenectady, NY, June 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- EndoSoft® proudly announces the issuance of a new patent, number 11,923,054 B2, by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, for Argus® powered by EndoSoft®. This groundbreaking AI platform is engineered to process speech and video data collected during medical procedures, marking a significant leap forward in healthcare documentation. With this innovative technology, medical professionals can streamline their workflow and dedicate more time to patient care.
"I am thrilled by the groundbreaking work accomplished by our research and development team here at EndoSoft® in securing this patent for our Natural Language Processing software," stated Rakesh K. Madan, President & CEO of EndoSoft®. "Enabling clinicians across various specialties within the healthcare space to save time on clinical documentation with seamless integration will have enduring positive effects throughout the medical field."
EndoSoft®'s patented AI platform addresses the persistent challenge of time-consuming documentation processes encountered by doctors and clinicians. By harnessing advanced natural language processing and image classification techniques, the platform efficiently extracts clinical information from unstructured data and image data collected during procedures. This information is then structured and integrated seamlessly into medical reports, electronic health records (EHRs), and quality-of-care indicators (QIs).
Key features of the AI platform include:
Natural language processing (NLP) system: Converts speech into text, parses sentences, identifies text-based QIs, and classifies sentences into sentence types using a trained model. The system can also filter out irrelevant information.
Output module: Organizes structured data, including sentences and images, for output in various formats such as medical reports, EMRs, or quality-of-care indicator registries.
The AI platform is particularly well-suited for endoscopy procedures and other medical fields where the volume of procedures performed is high, and quality-of-care indicators play a crucial role in diagnosis and treatment. Its seamless integration with existing medical devices, medical records, and reporting systems ensures easy adoption within healthcare facilities.
Argus® represents a patented AI technology that enhances the suite of software offerings available from EndoSoft®.
About Argus®:
Argus® is an AI solution powered by EndoSoft® that seamlessly integrates with any Electronic Health Record (EHR), scopes, and processors. Launched during endoscopy procedures, Argus® aids in the decision-making process for polyp detection and sizing, assisting clinicians in detecting polyps and abnormalities using its patented artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technology while capturing images simultaneously.
About EndoSoft®:
With over 100,000 clinical users worldwide and more than 25 years of expertise, EndoSoft® has established a leadership position and a reputation for excellence and quality. Offering a wide range of specialties to meet clinician needs in various medical fields, EndoSoft® provides advanced EHR solutions for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, ENT, OB/GYN, Pathology, Orthopedics, Cardiology, Pain Management, Pulmonology, Oncology, Ophthalmology, Dermatology, anesthesia, and Urology, among others. Other software applications available include Nursing, Infusion, Scheduling, and Inventory Management.
EndoSoft® stands as the most advanced EHR on the market today, boasting complete Inpatient and Ambulatory multi-specialty ONC Health IT Certified EHR.
