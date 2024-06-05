Chariot Welcomes Octavio Hinojosa as Executive Director
Chariot, formerly known as Drive a Senior Central Texas, provides free transportation and socialization for non-driving aging adults. As the organization continues to grow in service to the Greater Austin community, Chariot’s Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Octavio Hinojosa as Executive Director.
Austin, TX, June 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- An accomplished nonprofit executive leader, Octavio Hinojosa, joins Chariot as Executive Director. His experience includes working with a diverse profile of charitable organizations at the local, national, and international levels which have greatly benefited from his leadership, management, and fundraising skills.
Octavio holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and Latin American Studies from the University of Kansas and a Master of Public Administration (MPA) degree from the Maxwell School of Syracuse University. Additionally, he has earned a Certificate in Corporate Governance: Leadership in the Boardroom through the Harvard Business School (HBS) Executive Education Program and a Certificate in Corporate Executive Development Program (CEDP) through the SMU Cox School of Business Executive Education Program.
He is fully bilingual in English and Spanish and is fluent in both French and Portuguese. Octavio resides in Austin, Texas, with his wife and three children.
“I am grateful to Chariot’s Board of Directors for their vote of confidence in me to serve each of you in fulfilling the organization's mission to provide free transportation to the non-driving older adults throughout our service area,” Octavio said. “I am excited about meeting with local community leaders to discuss and address the expanding transportation needs of our growing senior community here in Central Texas.”
"On behalf of Chariot’s Board of Directors, we are delighted to welcome Octavio as our new Executive Director,” shared Elizabeth Wrona, Board Chair. “We look forward to working with him to further the organization's growth and expansion.”
About Chariot:
Chariot has been delivering exemplary senior transportation services to the community in one form or another since 1988. The nonprofit’s pre-Chariot name, Drive a Senior Central Texas (DASCTX), was created in 2019 to clarify, and call attention to, the ever-expanding service area which now includes South Austin, Southwest Austin, Lakeway, northern Hays County, Dripping Springs, and Elgin. Chariot is committed to enabling the rapidly growing older adult population to age in place, and looks forward to continued collaboration with organizations who share Chariot’s vision of every aging adult in Central Texas having access to transportation, enabling them to age in place and enrich their quality of life. Volunteers are always needed. Find out more information by visiting https://chariot.org/volunteer/.
Contact
ChariotContact
Octavio Hinojosa
512-445-5552
https://chariot.org/
