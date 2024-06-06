Prescience Decision Solutions Announces the General Availability of Data Sentinel on AWS Marketplace
Bengaluru, India, June 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Prescience Decision Solutions, a Bangalore based Data and AI company, announced the general availability of Data Sentinel, an enterprise-grade data quality solution on the AWS Marketplace. This data quality assessment tool is equipped with over 100 prebuilt data quality rules, capable of wide-ranging data analysis, and can automatically generate data quality scores and reports. Built on open-source frameworks, Data Sentinel can be deployed on-premises or in the cloud.
The solution ensures your data is clean and backed by standardized data governance rules. It securely ingests your enterprise data without copying it and can be deployed as a standalone solution or integrated with your existing data pipelines.
Following are the key features of Data Sentinel:
End-to-end view: Data Sentinel supports multiple databases like RDBMS, S3, Text files, etc. thus enables a complete view of enterprise and business unit data.
Role-Based access: Configures various roles like Data Steward, Business Owner / Data Leader and administrator thereby giving relevant views of the enterprise data quality to everyone.
Open frameworks: The Data Sentinel tool is built on Open frameworks and can be deployed securely as a SaaS solution or as part of your enterprise cloud.
Anirban Majumder, the CEO and the Cofounder of Prescience Decision Solutions said, "This achievement underscores our commitment to providing top-tier data quality solutions and opens up new opportunities for our customers to leverage our technology. The successful deployment of this data assessment tool is the result of over a year of dedicated effort by our talented team." Overall, it is a solution that gives a comprehensive view of data quality to enterprises, thereby helping them achieve faster time to insights with unmatched flexibility, accurate insights into data issues and ultimately reduced business and IT costs.
About Prescience Decision Solutions
Prescience is a Data and AI company headquartered in Bangalore and is focused on helping businesses unlock the power of Enterprise data. Founded in 2017, Prescience offers comprehensive data solutions and services that integrate AI and machine learning across analytics, business intelligence, data engineering, and more—driving measurable business value and ROI for its customers.
Press Contact:
Jaydip Sikdar
CMO, Prescience Decision Solutions
Email: jaydip_sikdar@prescienceds.com
The solution ensures your data is clean and backed by standardized data governance rules. It securely ingests your enterprise data without copying it and can be deployed as a standalone solution or integrated with your existing data pipelines.
Following are the key features of Data Sentinel:
End-to-end view: Data Sentinel supports multiple databases like RDBMS, S3, Text files, etc. thus enables a complete view of enterprise and business unit data.
Role-Based access: Configures various roles like Data Steward, Business Owner / Data Leader and administrator thereby giving relevant views of the enterprise data quality to everyone.
Open frameworks: The Data Sentinel tool is built on Open frameworks and can be deployed securely as a SaaS solution or as part of your enterprise cloud.
Anirban Majumder, the CEO and the Cofounder of Prescience Decision Solutions said, "This achievement underscores our commitment to providing top-tier data quality solutions and opens up new opportunities for our customers to leverage our technology. The successful deployment of this data assessment tool is the result of over a year of dedicated effort by our talented team." Overall, it is a solution that gives a comprehensive view of data quality to enterprises, thereby helping them achieve faster time to insights with unmatched flexibility, accurate insights into data issues and ultimately reduced business and IT costs.
About Prescience Decision Solutions
Prescience is a Data and AI company headquartered in Bangalore and is focused on helping businesses unlock the power of Enterprise data. Founded in 2017, Prescience offers comprehensive data solutions and services that integrate AI and machine learning across analytics, business intelligence, data engineering, and more—driving measurable business value and ROI for its customers.
Press Contact:
Jaydip Sikdar
CMO, Prescience Decision Solutions
Email: jaydip_sikdar@prescienceds.com
Contact
Prescience Decision SolutionsContact
Jaydip Sikdar
+919910090761
prescienceds.com
Jaydip Sikdar
+919910090761
prescienceds.com
Categories