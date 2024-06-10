EvalsOne Unveils Cutting-Edge Platform for Generative AI Evaluation
EvalsOne is designed to help developers and researchers unlock the full potential of generative AI (GenAI) applications. It provides a user-friendly interface and automated insights to streamline the evaluation process without writing any code. EvalsOne offers pre-built evaluators and metrics, or the ability to create custom ones. It integrates with various cloud services and AI tools. EvalsOne is beneficial for prompt engineers, RAG application builders, GenAI developers, and researchers.
Silicon Valey, CA, June 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- EvalsOne is pleased to announce the launch of its enhanced platform, designed to empower developers, researchers, and AI professionals in unlocking the full potential of generative AI. As the development of AI models advances rapidly, ensuring application reliability and peak performance has become increasingly complex. EvalsOne offers a comprehensive solution to these challenges.
Ensure superior quality of generative AI applications at every stage of development.
Simplify the evaluation process with an intuitive design and automated insights.
Accelerate the iteration process with the innovative “fork” feature.
Utilize a variety of evaluators and metrics, or create tailored assessments.
Effortlessly connect with various cloud services, local models, orchestration tools, and AI bot APIs.
Facilitate the crafting and refining of LLM prompts.
Streamline the testing and integration of models into workflows.
Innovate with advanced evaluation metrics and methodologies.
EvalsOne is committed to making high-quality AI evaluation accessible and user-friendly. Emphasizing enterprise-grade stability and a user-centric design, EvalsOne enhances efficiency, refines processes, and instills confidence in AI creations.
EvalsOne is dedicated to providing an advanced platform for the evaluation of generative AI models, simplifying and enhancing the development process for AI professionals. With a focus on accessibility, stability, and user-friendliness, EvalsOne aspires to be a leader in AI evaluation solutions.
Robert Maria
1-391-874-7745
evalsone.com
