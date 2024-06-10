EvalsOne Unveils Cutting-Edge Platform for Generative AI Evaluation

EvalsOne is designed to help developers and researchers unlock the full potential of generative AI (GenAI) applications. It provides a user-friendly interface and automated insights to streamline the evaluation process without writing any code. EvalsOne offers pre-built evaluators and metrics, or the ability to create custom ones. It integrates with various cloud services and AI tools. EvalsOne is beneficial for prompt engineers, RAG application builders, GenAI developers, and researchers.