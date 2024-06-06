Rubenstein Law Expands Presence in New York
Miami, FL, June 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Rubenstein Law, P.A., a personal injury and mass torts firm headquartered in Florida, announced today it is expanding operations in New York to support the growing demand from customers in the region.
Rubenstein Law has offices throughout the states of Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and New York and is home to some of the most talented and successful personal injury professionals. The firm is keenly focused on representing its clients with the dedication and trial experience needed to win cases.
After expanding to New York last year, Rubenstein Law has established a significant presence and is actively representing clients to obtain justice. The firm is offering a fresh perspective for clients in this region.
Rubenstein Law CEO, Nicole Armstrong, commented, “Since the firm’s inception, it has been our passion to get justice for our personal injury clients. New York has been a fantastic market for us as we brought our high standards of care and attention for every case we represent into this region.”
The newest office is in the Americas Tower at 1177 6th Avenue Tower, 5th Floor, in the heart of Manhattan.
Robert Rubenstein, founder of Rubenstein Law, added, “For 35 years, we have been standing up to big businesses and insurance companies on behalf of our clients. Our knowledge and professionalism have earned us a stellar reputation in the community. Bringing this standard of service to the state of New York has been incredibly fulfilling for all of us here at Rubenstein Law.”
About Rubenstein Law
Rubenstein Law was founded in 1988 in Florida as a plaintiff’s personal injury firm by Robert Rubenstein. The firm currently has over 60 attorneys, including over 25 litigators, in 20 cities across Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and New York. The firm is a recognized personal injury practice representing clients in all manner of personal injury claims including catastrophic injuries, premises liability, medical malpractice, child and birth injury, motorcycle accidents, traumatic brain injury (TBI) and spinal cord injury cases in addition to car accidents and slip and fall cases. The firm also has a dedicated team that represents clients nationwide who have been injured by dangerous drugs and medical devices in our mass tort department. Rubenstein Law prides itself on its diverse team of highly skilled attorneys and dedicated staff who focus on putting clients first and maximizing their results. For more information, visit www.rubensteinlaw.com.
