Keep Irving Beautiful Recognized as Gold Star Affiliate by Keep Texas Beautiful
Irving, TX, June 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Keep Texas Beautiful (KTB), a statewide grassroots environmental and community improvement non-profit organization, recently named Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) a Gold Star Affiliate. Gold Star recognition is the highest membership recognition status any community affiliate can achieve.
“Keep Texas Beautiful affiliates are the backbone of our organization. We are proud to honor those going above and beyond to keep their communities clean and beautiful,” says Suzanne Kho, Executive Director of Keep Texas Beautiful. “Our Gold Star Affiliates are educating and engaging community members, actively recruiting and managing volunteers, hosting cleanup and beautification events throughout their community, and so much more.”
In 2023, KTB affiliates engaged over 32,000 volunteers in over 500 cleanups who contributed to collecting 3.7 million pounds of waste and recyclables from Texas roadways, trails, and waterways. Keep Irving Beautiful successfully implemented programs to clean up litter, reduce and recycle waste, educate local citizens, and their work beautifies and enhances the local community.
As Irving ‘s local affiliate of Keep Texas Beautiful, KIB hosted activities which engaged 8,049 volunteers who contributed 10,847 hours of service. They collected 25,746 pounds of trash and 7,909 pounds of recyclables in cleanups, enhanced the visual appeal of several parks with paint projects, and helped to plant 38 trees in public spaces.
KIB Board President Jim Scrivner credited volunteers for the success of the organization. “KIB accomplishes so much in the Irving community, and it is important to us to strive for the highest levels of achievement. We could not do that without the dedication of our volunteers,” said Scrivner. “We are proud to be a Keep Texas Beautiful affiliate, and we thank KTB for this honor.”
Affiliates that reach Gold Star status have demonstrated organizational aptitude and have robust community support. To achieve Gold Star status, affiliates share their mission and goals, answer questions about their economic development and diversity and inclusion practices, or participate in the Beautify Texas Awards or Governor’s Community Achievement Awards programs. They also provide a letter of support from their community. KTB will formally recognize Gold Star communities during the KTB Conference in June.
About Keep Irving Beautiful
Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/KIB or call (972) 721-2175.
About Keep Texas Beautiful
Keep Texas Beautiful (KTB) is a non-profit organization dedicated to making Texas the best place to live, work, and play! Our mission is to inspire and empower Texans to make their communities clean and beautiful. We provide resources for community improvement projects, clean-ups, and youth engagement efforts across the state. Our Keep Texas Recycling program provides technical assistance, education, and access to markets to increase recycling in rural and underserved communities.
Everything we do is focused on mobilizing volunteers to take action by providing them with tools, resources, and training. Our fieldwork includes research on best practices for litter reduction along with the development of community programs to prevent the flow of litter to the Gulf of Mexico.
Founded in 1967, Keep Texas Beautiful’s work is driven by its network of affiliate members, communities, volunteers, and supporters that span the state, and reach 17 million Texans annually.
For more information and to find your closest affiliate, visit www.ktb.org. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.
