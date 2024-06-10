Florida Blue Foundation Funds Grants to Support Health Literacy in Florida

12 programs in Florida were awarded $5,000 grants for the implementation of a health literacy program to benefit their adult education, ESOL, & family literacy students. These grants, awarded by the Florida Blue Foundation and managed by the Florida Literacy Coalition, integrate health & nutrition information into program curriculum. The focus is to help students acquire the knowledge, literacy skills, and resources required to navigate the healthcare system and make informed health decisions.