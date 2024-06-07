Alderwood Santa Cruz Welcomes New Executive Chef Mikey Adams

Alderwood Santa Cruz is thrilled to announce the appointment of Mikey Adams as new Executive Chef, bringing a fresh and inspired culinary experience to the fine dining downtown restaurant. Chef Mikey Adams' culinary journey has taken him across the globe, with notable experience in kitchens in Scotland, India, and with Michelin chefs throughout Northern California. His return to his hometown of Santa Cruz California marks a full-circle moment as he reunites with the community he loves.