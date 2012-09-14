PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Katie’s Pizza Continues Charitable Efforts in December Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is continuing their charitable efforts in December with yet another Giveback Tuesday event. This will take place on December 17 in Town & Country. KPPO will donate the day’s profits to Youth In Need, a local agency that serves more than 8,000 of the area's... - December 13, 2019 - Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria

Code2action Announces the Execution of a Substantial Services Agreement with HB Brand Partners and the Intent to Complete a Merger Into a Publicly Traded Shell Company Code2action Announces the Execution of a Substantial Services Agreement with HB Brand Partners and the Intent to Complete a Merger into a Publicly Traded Shell Company prior to year end 2019. - December 04, 2019 - Code2action Inc.

Sweet and Savory Meals Announces 5 Delicious Christmas Recipes Looking for some easy and delicious Christmas recipes to make your holiday sparkle? Sweet and Savory Meals has got you covered with dinner, drink and cookie ideas to make your holiday pop. These recipes are quite easy to make, taste delicious, and are great to enjoy during the winter holidays. - December 02, 2019 - Sweet and Savory Meals

Thanksgiving Feast & Smoked Turkeys to Go at Weber Grill Restaurant Weber Grill Restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving day in addition to offering Whole Turkeys prepared for pickup the day before and day of Thanksgiving. - November 20, 2019 - Weber Grill Restaurant

Restaurant Consulting Firm Access Point Hospitality Group Opens in Fort Lauderdale Tom Kelley and Access Point Hospitality Group offers services for restaurants, hotel operators and new ventures across South Florida. - November 20, 2019 - AccessPoint Group

Receipt Day at Chick-fil-A Vestavia Hills Chick-fil-A Vestavia Hills, located at 513 Montgomery Highway in Vestavia Hills, AL, is excited to kick off the giving season by hosting its first Receipt Day on Wednesday, November 13 from 6 am to 9 pm. It is a special event that treats their guests to pay once for their order, but eat twice. - November 09, 2019 - Chick-fil-A Vestavia Hills

Top 10 List for National Happy Hour Day Just in time for National Happy Hour Day - celebrated every year on November 12 - EatDrinkDeals is out with its Top 10 List of the Best Happy Hours in the nation. Happy Hour is said to have started as a U.S. Navy tradition around 1913 and then gained prominence during Prohibition. With most respectable... - November 01, 2019 - EatDrinkDeals

The Talk Awards Recognizes Restaurants Nationwide for Outstanding Customer Service Restaurants rank high in customer satisfaction and earn Talk Awards for Customer Satisfaction. - November 01, 2019 - The Talk Awards

Fast-Food Drive-Thrus Are Losing Millions via SeeLevel HX & QSR Magazine QSR Drive-Thru Study Drive-thru performance benchmark study finds that the average QSR is losing roughly $89K per store location per year in the drive-thru. - October 31, 2019 - SeeLevel HX

Bukhara Ajman at Ajman Hotel Managed by Blazon Hotels Presents a Special Diwali Menu This October Guests will enjoy a culinary feast highlighting traditional dishes from Northern India at Bukhara, an award-winning restaurant. - October 19, 2019 - Ajman Hotel managed by Blazon Hotels

World Famous Randy’s Donuts Announces Opening in Downey, CA with Free Donuts and Free Coffee World Famous Randy’s Donuts Announces Opening in Downey, CA; Location will have a giant 26’ donut on roof, drive thru, full coffee line-up and Pop Culture Wall - October 18, 2019 - Randy's Donuts

Michigan's Best Outdoor Cider Festival Local festival builds on first year’s success with big plans for its second year. Two local Ypsilanti business owners join efforts to create excitement in Ypsilanti by bringing out Michigan’s craft cider makers at the second annual West Cross Hard Cider Festival. This family-friendly festival unites what we love about Michigan in the Fall: cider and donuts, games, hard cider and the best food from local restaurants. - October 10, 2019 - West Cross Cider Festival

Katie’s Pizza and Pasta Osteria to Raise Money for Families Fleeing Domestic Violence The Women’s Safe House, which provides safe shelter and transitional living services to battered women and their dependent children, will benefit from Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria’s next Giveback Tuesday event. This event is open to the public on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at Katie Collier’s Town & Country location. - October 10, 2019 - Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria

STOMP Out Bullying Announces World Day of Bullying Prevention October 2019 STOMP Out Bullying will partner with California Pizza Kitchen for a nationwide fundraiser Monday, October 7 in honor of World Day of Bullying Prevention. - October 04, 2019 - STOMP Out Bullying™

"Drink for Pink" Breast Cancer Fund Raising Beer Introduced Bald Man Brewing’s "Spirit In The Sky" Strawberry Rhubarb Ale in Select Retailers Now. - October 02, 2019 - Bald Man Brewing Company

Award-Winning Family Owned Restaurant Big Fin Seafood Kitchen Celebrates 10 Years – and Renews Lease for High Profile Sand Lake Location for Another 10 Years Big Fin Seafood Kitchen Renews Lease for another 10 Years at Dellagio - The Heart of Sand Lake - located in the Dr. Phillips area of Orlando just minutes from Central Florida’s world-class theme parks and the Orange County Convention Center. - September 29, 2019 - Dellagio

eMenuTouch Presents NutrientMenus - Pre-ordering System for Drive Thru, Estimating the Guest Services to Less Than 60 Seconds System created with innovative Hi-Tech in traditional Guest Services for the next generation in exploring guest experiences whether Drive-thru or other hospitality venues where no one ever has serviced before. - September 27, 2019 - Queensway Group AB

Blue Shark Vodka “Lurking” at ILM Airport Blue Shark Vodka is ready to unveil its new, exclusive glass airport display at Wilmington International Airport this Friday, September 27 at 4:30 p.m. The custom vitrine was handcrafted by Greensboro, NC, “Maker of Beautiful Things” Chris Horney, who has handcrafted custom, high-end furniture... - September 27, 2019 - Daytoon, Inc.

Something Big is Brewing at World Famous Randy’s Donuts Launch Celebration - Free Coffee Giveaway Monday, September 23 from 6am-6pm at Inglewood and El Segundo locations. - September 20, 2019 - Randy's Donuts

Couple Announces That Flavors Wings N Daiquiris is Now Open for Business Announcing a newly established restaurant located in Arlington, Texas that services the DFW Metroplex communities, Flavors Wings N Daiquiris. - September 11, 2019 - Flavors Wings N Daiquiris

IZO Mezcal Now Available at Select Costco Locations Starting this month, IZO Mezcal will be available at these select Costco locations in Southern California and Arizona: Vista, Temecula, Chula Vista, Tucson, Glendale, Mesa. - September 11, 2019 - IZO Mezcal

Michigan Entertainment Insurance Brokers List Top Risks for Restaurants MFE Insurance, a Michigan entertainment insurance brokerage, recently released a blog listing the top insurance risks associated with owning and operating a restaurant. With comprehensive restaurant insurance, restaurant owners and operators can help protect their finances. Being a new restaurant owner... - September 11, 2019 - MFE Insurance

Cambridge Cider Social Invites You to Celebrate Autumn by Tasting Hard Ciders and Donuts at a Fun Outdoor Festival On October 24, 2019 join the ALS Therapy Development Institute in Cambridge for an outdoor celebration of autumn with hard cider, apple cider donuts, seasonal snacks, music, and fun – all in support of a great cause. - September 10, 2019 - ALS Therapy Development Institute

Melissa J. Flick, President Honored as a Professional of the Year for Two Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Melissa J. Flick of Brinnon, Washington has been honored as a Professional of the Year for two consecutive years, 2018 and 2019, by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the restaurant field. About Melissa J. Flick, President Melissa... - September 07, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

Tortoise Supper Club Partners with Ravinia, Lyric Opera for Steinway Centennial Celebration River North restaurant to host week-long celebration that includes performances by Ravinia CEO, Lyric Opera Artists, Julliard Grads and more. - September 04, 2019 - Tortoise Supper Club

MyLife Mobile, LLC Announces Engagement of Fidelity Equity Partners, LLC MyLife Mobile, LLC, a social media and big data aggregator, announces that the company has engaged Fidelity Equity Partners, LLC, a boutique advisory firm, to assist with MyLife’s market launch. - August 31, 2019 - MyLife Mobile, LLC

The Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation to Host 3rd Annual Dine & Donate During Childhood Cancer Awareness Month The Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation to host its annual fundraiser to benefit pediatric cancer research. - August 28, 2019 - Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation

Fishman & Associates Supports Design of the New Café Venice Fishman & Associates recently contributed to the design of the new Café Venice located in Venice, Florida. The support included consulting, operational analysis, schematic design, development of construction plans, kitchen and bar equipment specification, Health Department plan review submittal,... - August 19, 2019 - Fishman and Associates

PathSpot Adds Executive and Raises $4MM PathSpot Closes Total of $4MM Seed Funding and Brings on Experienced Industry Executive Marc Lapides, Former National Restaurant Association Executive, Joins Booming Food Safety Company PathSpot is proud to announce and welcome Marc Lapides to lead sales and marketing for the company. Marc joins PathSpot... - August 15, 2019 - PathSpot

Kobe Sizzlers, a Small Restaurant Chain, Invests in Big Technology Kobe Sizzlers, an old school iconic restaurant brand from Mumbai, recently invested in Freeze-Dry technology (lyophilisation) to produce ready-to-make sauce from its secret recipe. The technology is used by NASA to preserve food for astronauts as it keeps the nutrients intact and increases the shelf... - August 11, 2019 - Kobe Sizzlers

BizPappa Introduces Platform to Buy or Sell Your Local Business Fast BizPappa is here and launching today. BizPappa’s focus is to provide an online platform to help business owners easily buy & sell small local businesses in the restaurant category. In the initial phase of the launch, BizPappa introduces a unique online marketplace that makes buying and selling... - August 02, 2019 - BizPappa

Linga Announces Acquisition of Hybrid Payments Linga, a leader in cloud-based restaurant software technology, and developers of the rOS (restaurant operating system) announces the acquisition of Hybrid Payments. As such, Hybrid Payments will change its name to Linga Pay. - July 25, 2019 - Linga

Wild Monk - La Grange Releases New Food Menu Highlights of Wild Monk's new menu and other information about the restaurant. - July 20, 2019 - Wild Monk

Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Recognizes New Members Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide of Farmingdale, New York is proud to recognize their newest members who will be included in their next edition for their contributions and achievements in the many fields listed. About New Members Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is pleased to... - July 17, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

Joey’s Sells Kids Cards in Support of Canadian Authority on Bullying Prevention Joey's Seafood Restaurants is selling Kids Club Cards. Guests can buy 5 free kids meals for cheap. - July 05, 2019 - Joey's Seafood Restaurants

Benseron Hospitality Changes Company Name to Linga Benseron Hospitality has changed their company name to “Linga.” Under the new company name, Linga rOS has been announced as the new flagship product. The new cloud-based rOS product will be the first of its kind. As such, the company and add-on services will all be adopting new, enhanced logos. - July 03, 2019 - Linga

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria to Celebrate Raising $200,000 for Local Charities After another successful Giveback Tuesday event for Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria in June, they officially surpassed their goal of raising $200,000, in total, for local charities. In honor of this important milestone, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria will host a celebration on July 10... - July 03, 2019 - Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria

Restaurant Insurance Brokers Discuss Restaurant Liability Insurance The restaurant insurance brokers at MFE Insurance recently published a blog discussing the benefits of restaurant liability insurance. This type of insurance protects your restaurant and its finances in the event of particular legal claims that you would otherwise need to pay for on your own. Restaurant... - June 30, 2019 - MFE Insurance

Dogtown Pizza Donates $500 to Local Volunteer Fire Department Family-owned Dogtown Pizza recently surprised the Crystal City Fire Department by donating $500 for winning the company’s "Nominate Your Favorite Fire Department" contest through social media, inspired by International Firefighter’s Day on May 4. “We’re proud to present... - June 27, 2019 - Dogtown Pizza

The Spirit of the Season: ABSOLUT Vodka Makes a Splash on Fort Lauderdale Beach to Usher in Midsommar Planet Earth’s favorite vodka, ABSOLUT, brings the spirit of the Swedish Midsommar to Fort Lauderdale's famed coastline in conjunction with the launch of their new ABSOLUT Juice Strawberry and ABSOLUT Juice Apple. Taking place throughout the months of July and August, the eight-week fest, Midsommar Splash Fort Lauderdale Beach, offers a variety of unique events, experiences, and activities which to gather with friends through food, fashion, fitness, community, and cocktails. - June 20, 2019 - Arianne Glassman

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria Anticipates Raising $200,000 with June Giveback Tuesday Event Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is approaching their much anticipated goal of raising $200,000, in total, for local charities with their upcoming June Giveback Tuesday event. - June 19, 2019 - Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria

Eleven Eleven Chicago Hosts Culinary Fight Club Blended Burger Battle Tour on June 17 The national food sport series, Culinary Fight Club (CFC), (http://culinaryfightclub.com/) makes its sixth stop in Chicago for their 2019 Blended Battle tour at host venue Eleven Eleven Chicago (https://elevenelevenchicago.com/) on Monday June 17. This year, chefs will battle across an expanded list... - June 15, 2019 - Culinary Fight Club, Inc.

Magic Noodle Celebrating Their 6th Anniversary For the 6th year, Magic Noodle is the leader providing customers with the best and authentic hand-pulled noodles. Magic Noodle is celebrating their 6th anniversary with a new app to kick off the celebration to enhance the digital experience for both in-store and mobile ordering. - June 14, 2019 - Magic Noodle

Renovations Made in Rock Hill: Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria (KPPO) just finished a full re-design to its Rock Hill location, which includes all new furniture, artwork by Ted Collier and Belinda Lee, updated lighting, and a patio space – all of which is now available to the public. - June 13, 2019 - Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria

Gluten Free Bakery and Cafe Opens in Central Oregon Ellie Mae's Cafe is soon to open providing an entirely gluten free dining experience to Central Oregon with great pizza, cookies,waffles and more. The company has launched a Kickstarter to aid in launching this new business and renovate their location. - June 12, 2019 - Ellie Mae’s

Eatery Pulse to Provide Training Program; D.C. School for Restaurant Owners Eatery Pulse Media, a primary source of restaurants news in the U.S., will open registration for its Washington, D.C. school for restaurant owners this spring. The Swizzle Chill Channel is currently in production of Season 2 of Swizzle Chill TV – DC Food, Drink and Lifestyle Show. - May 30, 2019 - Eatery Pulse Media

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria to Hold May Giveback Tuesday Event Benefitting Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals of Greater St. Louis Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria in Rock Hill will be hosting their upcoming May Giveback Tuesday event on May 28. The event will take place at their location at 9568 Manchester Road and will benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals of Greater St. Louis. Every month, Katie’s Pizza... - May 23, 2019 - Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria