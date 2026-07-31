Restaurants News
Pull up a chair to consume what’s new in the operation of restaurants, diners, taverns, pubs, nightclubs, banquet halls, snack bars, food carts and trucks and food service contractors. This news digest includes information about new chefs, openings, menu offerings, industry trends, restaurant design, technology, operation and management aimed at foodies and industry professionals alike.
Stamatis Pelardis Featured in P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine’s Summer 2026 Issue
Hospitality professional Stamatis Pelardis is featured in the Summer 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine. Pelardis was selected for this honor based on his more than two decades of experience in the hospitality industry and his success in... - July 31, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Roadrunner Print & Ship and Taste Specific Open Joint Hub in Palm Springs
Two community-rooted business owners mark five years of friendship and a new chapter for their companies at 1130 N. Valdivia Way - a 4,500 sq. ft. hub built for production, strategy, and future growth - July 27, 2026 - Taste Specific
OLIO Development Group Acquires Former Brunswick KFC
OLIO's first owned property in Brunswick adds to a Northeast Ohio portfolio of more than 20 projects. - July 23, 2026 - OLIO Development Group
From Vacant Storefront to Community Gathering Place: Froyo & Fido Gives Back More Than $10,000 in Its First Three Months
For nearly a decade, a storefront in the Wood Ranch Shopping Center sat vacant. Today, it's home to Froyo & Fido, a frozen yogurt shop that has quickly become one of the community's gathering places. When owner Karen Abram opened Froyo & Fido on April 10, she hoped the grand opening would... - July 08, 2026 - Froyo and Fido LLC
Maison Alyzee Elevates Bay Area Artisanal Pastry Art & Landscape Ahead of a New Season
The Acclaimed French Patisserie Reaffirms Commitment to Flawless Technique, Premium European Ingredients & Culinary Excellence. Maison Alyzée celebrated for its authentic viennoiserie & high-end dessert announced its strategic focus on the 2026–2027 national culinary competition circuit. Renowned for bringing the exacting standards of Parisian baking to the local community, the patisserie showcases its dedication to flawless execution, rigorous chef training & elite ingredient sourcing. - July 03, 2026 - Maison Alyzee
West Coast Sourdough Celebrates Webster Grand Opening on July 18
West Coast Sourdough is celebrating the grand opening of its new Webster, TX location on Saturday, July 18, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. - July 02, 2026 - West Coast Sourdough
Rreal Tacos Acquires the Red Mesa Cantina Building in Downtown St. Pete
Rreal Tacos today announced it has acquired the entire historic building at 128 3rd Street South in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg — the longtime home of the beloved Red Mesa Cantina. The three-story landmark — with more than 16,000 square feet of combined indoor and outdoor space... - July 01, 2026 - Rreal Tacos
West Coast Sourdough Celebrates Two Years in Cloverdale with Free Sandwiches, Prizes and Giveaways, and a Community Thank You Event on Saturday, July 11
West Coast Sourdough is celebrating two successful years in Cloverdale with a community appreciation event on Saturday, July 11. Starting at 11:00 a.m., the first 50 guests in line receive a free 4-inch sourdough sandwich. The gratitude continues with an all-day Saturday Buy One, Get One 50% Off sandwich special and a free fountain drinks promo extending through Sunday. Guests can spin a prize wheel for merch and treats or enter raffles for Apple AirPods and free lunch. - June 26, 2026 - West Coast Sourdough
The Old Guard Bourbon Expands Maryland Presence Through New Distribution Partnership with North Star Wine & Liquor
Award-Winning Hand-Crafted Bourbon Brand Strengthens Mid-Atlantic Growth Strategy - June 21, 2026 - The Old Guard Bourbon
The Chocolate Spectrum Celebrates 10 Years of Sweet Inclusion
The Chocolate Spectrum celebrates its 10‑year anniversary with a community event on June 26 featuring free cake, free chocolate, and the announcement of new training programs for teens and adults with autism. Founded by Valerie Herskowitz, the shop first opened on June 28, 2016 - unexpectedly on her milestone birthday. A limited Classic Edition chocolate collection will be released to honor the milestone and support the mission. - June 17, 2026 - The Chocolate Spectrum
ICONIK, ARVO, and NUMILK Announce a Cash Prize Latte Art Throwdown in Honolulu
ICONIK Coffee Roasters, ARVO Coffee, and NUMILK are hosting a high‑energy Latte Art Throwdown on Monday, June 22, 2026, at ARVO Kakaako on O‘ahu. The event features a cash prize, packed competition bracket, and prize support from leading coffee brands including Drip Studio, Broadcast Coffee, Breville, Fellow, La Marzocco, Slayer, and Mahlkönig. - June 15, 2026 - ICONIK
How Commercial Manufacturers Like Modern Line Furniture Create One-of-a-Kind Custom VIP Spaces
From NASCAR speedways and professional sports stadiums to luxury hotels, casinos, airports, golf clubs, and executive hospitality suites, today's VIP areas are expected to deliver much more than premium seating. They are carefully designed hospitality environments that combine comfort, functionality, durability, and visual appeal to create memorable guest experiences. Creating these one-of-a-kind custom VIP spaces requires extensive planning and detailed measurements. - June 10, 2026 - Modern Line Furniture inc
Appliance Works Named Most Professional Servicer of 2026 by United Appliance Servicers Association
Arizona's locally owned appliance repair company earns top national industry honor in the highly competitive 8+ technician category - recognizing outstanding professionalism, service quality, and operational excellence across the state. - June 05, 2026 - Appliance Works
OLIO Development Group Appoints Scott Cervenak as Chief Development Officer
Veteran restaurant and retail development executive with a prior working relationship with OLIO's leadership joins to lead national development expansion. - June 02, 2026 - OLIO Development Group
Explosive New Article Challenges Wine’s Most Profitable Myth and Could Reshape How Millions Think About Aging, Value, and Taste
The Religion of Bottle Age delivers a bold, research-backed takedown of one of wine culture’s most lucrative beliefs—and offers the kind of contrarian argument built to drive headlines, interviews, and debate. - May 31, 2026 - Voelker Litigation Group
OLIO Development Group Launches Ground Up Program, Bringing Vocational Students to Active Commercial Construction Sites
Delaware Area Career Center becomes first school partner in workforce development initiative. OLIO Development Group launched Ground Up, a new community engagement program connecting high school vocational students with active commercial construction sites across the company's project... - May 16, 2026 - OLIO Development Group
The Country Squire Announces Grand Opening Celebration Week at New Lakeland Drive Location
Historic Mississippi Tobacconist announces the Grand Opening of its new flagship location at 1925 Lakeland Drive in Jackson, featuring the state’s largest cigar humidor, a luxury cocktail lounge, outdoor seating, and Central Mississippi’s only 24-hour private members-only cigar lounge, The Reeves Room. A week of special events will culminate in the official Grand Opening celebration on May 30, 2026, featuring a live concert, beer and food trucks, and commemorative presentation. - May 15, 2026 - The Country Squire
Starting a New Business: Uncle Vito’s Pizzeria Brings Authentic New York-Style Pizza to Melbourne, FL
Uncle Vito’s Pizzeria in Melbourne, FL (Viera/Rockledge area) serves authentic New York-style, hand-tossed pizza made by owner Arthur Crossett, a NY pizzeria veteran. The shop focuses on fresh dough made daily, never-frozen ingredients, and a signature pie called The New Yorker, with fast delivery, easy pickup, weekly specials like Wacky Wednesday, and a rewards program. - May 04, 2026 - Uncle Vitos Pizzeria
SYOKAMI Launches Premium 14-Piece Kitchen Knife Set, Blending Japanese Heritage with Modern Home Cooking
SYOKAMI has launched its premium 14-piece kitchen knife set (ASIN: B0GJCPPST1) on Amazon, blending traditional Japanese forging techniques with modern materials. Crafted through a 56-step process, the set delivers exceptional sharpness, balance, and durability for everyday home cooking. Featuring a magnetic wooden block, ergonomic Pakkawood handles, FSC-certified materials, and a lifetime warranty, the set offers both functionality and elegant design—ideal for personal use or gifting. - April 23, 2026 - Syokami
Cathy Huang to be Featured in the Spring 2026 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine
Cathy Huang of Manhasset, New York, will be featured in a two-page spread in the upcoming spring 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine for her achievements in the field of dining and entrepreneurship. As a valued member of P.O.W.E.R., Huang... - April 16, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Van Leeuwen Ice Cream Selects PASMO America as Preferred Soft Serve Machine Partner for National Frozen Yogurt Expansion
Cult-Favorite Ice Cream Brand Chooses PASMO's Industry-Leading Direct-Drive Machines as It Rolls Out Frozen Yogurt Across Its Growing Scoop Shop Network - April 15, 2026 - PASMO America
Rreal Tacos Elevates Its Brand Experience with One of the Most Authentic Agave Programs in the Country
As Rreal Tacos prepares to open its first Florida location, the growing Mexican street‑food restaurant is introducing a beverage program that reflects its core philosophy: find extraordinary people, give them room to create, and let their passion shape the guest experience. That philosophy comes... - April 13, 2026 - Rreal Tacos
HBCU Basketball Association Hosts Free Pro Tryouts in Birmingham, Bringing Elite Talent and Community Together
The HBCU Basketball Association (HBCUBA) will host a free professional open tryout on April 19, 2026, in Birmingham, Alabama. Founded by Kimberly D. Meadows, HBCUBA is a social enterprise focused on removing financial barriers and creating access through sports. The event is free and open to the public, featuring elite athletes and an ownership group of former NBA and NFL players. - April 11, 2026 - HBCU BA
Liquid Assets Sports Bar and Grill Celebrates First Anniversary with Community, Food, Sports and Philanthropy
Liquid Assets Sports Bar and Grill (located at 2755 Jamie Lane) Lincoln’s vibrant destination for food, craft beer and live sports viewing, proudly celebrates its first anniversary of serving the South Lincoln community. - April 07, 2026 - Liquid Assets Sports Bar and Grill
Eaton’s Fresh Pizza Launches New Mobile Ordering App on Apple App Store and Google Play
Eaton’s Fresh Pizza launches a mobile ordering app on the Apple App Store and Google Play, letting customers browse the menu, schedule pickups, call stores, and earn rewards. The app makes ordering faster, more convenient, and more rewarding. - April 03, 2026 - Eaton's Fresh Pizza
NYPD Pizza Celebrates 30th Anniversary on April 15
NYPD Pizza is celebrating its 30th anniversary by bringing back one of its most beloved promotions—99¢ cheese slices for one day only on April 15, a nostalgic throwback to the slice prices customers remember from the 1990s. On April 15, guests can enjoy 99¢ cheese slices from... - April 03, 2026 - New York Pizza Development Group, LLC
Hospitality Mechanics Launches 14-Day Restaurant Diagnostic and Operational "Tuning" Service
Hospitality Mechanics announces its official launch, offering high-impact support for owners who need to regain control. They step into the chaos to stabilize your team through hands-on training and professional oversight. By implementing custom-mapped SOPs and clear documentation, they "fix the machine" so your restaurant runs smoothly without you. Stop the burnout and professionalize your workflow with a proven system designed for consistency and growth. - March 26, 2026 - Hospitality Mechanics
Stinger Compliance Reinvents Multi-Site Management with a New CXM Platform
Stinger Compliance is redefining operational excellence with its evolution from a niche ID-verification firm into a premier Customer Experience Management (CXM) innovator. By bridging the gap between high-stakes regulatory compliance and modern guest expectations, Stinger now delivers a state-of-the-art ecosystem that fuses on-premise secret shopping with real-time digital review intelligence—empowering multi-site operators to turn raw data into decisive leadership action. - March 25, 2026 - Stinger Compliance
Panda Bambu Expands Custom Wooden Cutlery Solutions for Global Buyers
As the plastics ban continues to tighten, the global demand for sustainable disposable tableware is increasing fast. In particular, private label products are becoming a key differentiated growth strategy for importers, wholesalers, and foodservice brands. Panda Bambu, a professional disposable... - March 25, 2026 - Panda Bambu
Mama Justice Partners with Local Restaurants for "Dine for Disaster" to Support American Red Cross Relief Efforts
Mama Justice is partnering with the American Red Cross for the 2026 "Dine for Disaster" initiative. From March 23 to 30, residents in Northern Mississippi and Northern Alabama are encouraged to eat at participating restaurants to raise funds for disaster relief. As a primary sponsor, the firm aims to support families by helping the Red Cross provide hot meals, blankets, and safe housing. - March 23, 2026 - Mama Justice
Chicago-Based Turkish Food Brand Turkitch Returns After COVID with New Cloud Kitchen Concept "Turkitch Express"
Chicago-based Turkish food brand Turkitch is returning to the market with a new cloud kitchen concept called Turkitch Express, bringing Turkish street food and halal fast food to digital food courts across the city. - March 17, 2026 - Turkitch Express
Devour Media Expands Its Food-Focused Social Media Content Studio Across Multiple U.S.Markets
Devour Media, a food-focused social media content studio founded in New York City in 2012, produces video and photography that showcases food in the making inside restaurant kitchens. Working across NYC, the tri-state area, Charleston, South Carolina, and an expanding Connecticut market, the company helps restaurants attract new customers through visually engaging food content and organic social media posting. - March 14, 2026 - Devour Media
Inktel Secures Quadruple Victory at the 20th Annual Stevie® Awards in NYC for Customer Experience
Inktel Secures Quadruple Victory at 20th Annual Stevie® Awards in NYC Inktel has been honored with four prestigious Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service at a gala ceremony in New York City. Led by CEO Ricky Arriola and Director Erwin Jacobo, the firm earned two Gold awards for Achievement in CX and Customer Service Success, plus two Bronze awards for Customer Service Department of the Year and Automation. These accolades solidify Inktel’s status as a global leader in BPO and innovation. - March 06, 2026 - Inktel Contact Center Solutions
Popular Taco & Margarita Spot Nueva Cantina Coming to Palm Harbor
Nueva Cantina announced plans to open its fourth Tampa Bay location in Palm Harbor, Florida, in Summer 2026. Located at 35903 US Highway 19 N in the Palm Harbor Shops Plaza, the new Mexican restaurant and bar will feature street-style tacos, a scratch kitchen, and fresh-squeezed, house-made margaritas. Known for its vibrant atmosphere and modern take on Mexican street food, Nueva Cantina continues its rapid regional expansion across Tampa Bay. - February 27, 2026 - Nueva Cantina
Rreal Tacos to Introduce Its Acclaimed Tequila & Mezcal Program to Tampa Bay This Fall
As construction advances on its first Florida location, Atlanta-based Rreal Tacos is preparing to introduce Tampa Bay to one of the country’s most talked‑about tequila and mezcal programs. The restaurant was named among the Top 15 Best Tequila Places to Drink Tequila Around the United... - February 26, 2026 - Rreal Tacos
Zarova Vodka Consolidates an Ultra-Premium Platform Through Strategic Expansion
Zarova Vodka is consolidating an ultra-premium spirits platform through structured expansion and selective acquisitions. Founded by Misael Plasencia and Neydis Rojas, the Palm Beach–based company is positioning itself beyond a single product launch, pursuing scalable growth within the high-end beverage market through disciplined strategy and portfolio development. - February 23, 2026 - Zarova Vodka
MCS Austin Expands Outdoor Comfort and Insect Control Solutions for Restaurants and Hospitality Venues Across Austin and Central Texas
As restaurants and hospitality venues across Austin, the Hill Country, and Central Texas continue to invest in outdoor dining and guest experiences, MCS Austin announced an expansion of its outdoor comfort and patio solutions to meet growing demand for heat relief, fly control, and comprehensive... - February 19, 2026 - MCS Mosquito Control Systems
West Coast Sourdough Expands to Indiana with New Zionsville Location
West Coast Sourdough has officially opened its newest location in Zionsville, Indiana, at The Farm development. This expansion brings the brand’s authentic San Francisco style sourdough sandwiches, hearty soups, and signature bread bowls to the local community. Open daily from 10:30 AM to 8:30 PM, the store marks a significant step in the company’s national growth. Leaders Seth Just, Manny Deol, and Damon Bhatia expressed excitement about joining the vibrant Zionsville food scene. - February 19, 2026 - West Coast Sourdough
The First Of Its Kind: A Smart, Sarcastic Restaurant Guide to Evanston
Bestselling author and longtime Evanston resident Daniel J. Voelker is pleased to announce the release of Whine and Dine: A Sarcastic Guide to Evanston Restaurants, a no-holds-barred, laugh-out-loud tour through one city’s most overhyped, overpriced, and occasionally outstanding dining... - February 16, 2026 - Voelker Litigation Group
Rreal Tacos Acquires Haiku, Bringing Georgia’s Biggest Taco Brand to Tampa
Acquisition Marks First Florida Location and Launches Tampa Bay Expansion. - February 13, 2026 - Rreal Tacos
Cathy Huang Named an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Cathy Huang of Manhasset, New York, has been named an Honore Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her achievements in the field of dining and entrepreneurship. About Cathy Huang Cathy Huang is the owner of Pearl East Restaurant in Manhasset, a... - February 11, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Intertek Cristal Awards Concorde De Luxe Resort Antalya Ten Health and Safety Certifications
Intertek Cristal, a market leading global health, safety, quality and security risk management business focused on the travel, tourism and hospitality sectors has awarded Concorde De Luxe Resort Antalya ten different certifications based on its international standards for health, safety, hygiene,... - February 11, 2026 - Intertek
Different Hospitality Acquires Boomtown Coffee Roasters, Preserving a Beloved Houston Brand
Different Hospitality, a newly formed Houston-based hospitality company, announced the acquisition of Boomtown Coffee Roasters. The values-aligned transaction preserves Boomtown’s brand, leadership, and community presence while providing long-term operational support and growth opportunities. The acquisition marks the first step in building a people-focused hospitality group rooted in quality, stewardship, and community investment. - February 07, 2026 - Transworld Business Advisors of South & West Texas
Aspen Peak Cellars Named 2025 Colorado Winery of the Year by CAVE
Aspen Peak Cellars in Bailey, CO was named 2025 Colorado Winery of the Year by CAVE, honoring its award-winning wines, quality bistro, sustainability, and community impact. After surviving a barn fire and a semi-truck crash at two locations, the winery rebuilt and now thrives with a dedicated team, a vibrant local live music scene, and the iconic #BaileyCOBeach. - January 26, 2026 - Aspen Peak Cellars
New Brunswick Food Celebration at The St. Regis Shenzhen Bao'an
Ahead of the New Year celebrations, New Brunswick, Canada, presents a limited-time "New Brunswick Food Celebration" menu at The St. Regis Shenzhen Bao'an, launching in January 2026. This culinary takeover is not just a feast for the senses but also a premier showcase within China's fine dining scene for the province's high-quality, locally sourced ingredients. - January 18, 2026 - ACBN
Colorado Springs' Historic and Award-Winning Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn Brings Romance and Sparkle to the New Year
The Award-winning and historic bed and breakfast located in Colorado Springs announced a new discount special to welcome 2026 including the "New Year 4 You!" package which offers a stay of 4 nights with 4th night free through April 2026. The inn also features many other add-on packages including ensuite breakfast, babymoon, honeymoon and romantic options to make your stay sparkle. - December 30, 2025 - Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn
Hummus Us Launches Updated Website Highlighting Mediterranean Food Education and Plant-Based Dining Resources
Hummus Us announced the launch of its updated official website, providing the public with centralized access to information about Mediterranean cuisine, hummus-based dishes, and plant-based food education. The website serves as an informational platform designed to share background on menu offerings, food ingredients, and cultural context behind Mediterranean dining. - December 19, 2025 - Hummus Us
Restaurant Owners Warned: New Year-End Tax Assessment Reveals $15K+ in Missed Savings
The Restaurant CPAs have released a free Restaurant Tax Risk Assessment to help operators uncover $15k+ in missed savings before Dec. 31. Built with leading restaurant accounting expert Adam Berebitsky, the tool reveals overlooked credits, tip-related tax issues, depreciation opportunities, and other common blind spots. Owners get a quick, personalized report showing their risk level and where savings may exist. - December 03, 2025 - The Restaurant CPAs
Superior Grocers Supported Food Banks Amid Recent SNAP/EBT Uncertainty
As families across Southern California faced uncertainty earlier this week due to the temporary SNAP/EBT funding disruption, Superior Grocers quickly expanded its community food donation program to ensure families in need continued to have access to essential food items. Working in partnership... - November 10, 2025 - Superior Grocers
Swensons Drive-Ins Launches Free Kid’s Meal Program to Support Ohio Families During SNAP Delays
Swensons Drive-In Restaurants has launched a temporary free kids’ meal program in response to recent SNAP benefit delays affecting Ohio families. From November 5–12, youth 18 and under can receive a free meal at any Swensons location with presentation of a SNAP/EBT card. The initiative underscores Swensons’ long-standing commitment to supporting local communities and ensuring access to warm, reliable meals during times of need. - November 05, 2025 - Swensons Drive-In Restaurants