Announcing 7th Annual Directed Energy Symposium
Directed Energy Community Convening September 11-12 in National Harbor, MD
National Harbor, MD, June 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Defense Strategies Institute is pleased to announce the 7th Annual Directed Energy Symposium, taking place at 151 St George in National Harbor, MD on September 11-12, 2024. The Summit will bring together leaders from across military, government, academia and industry to explore the latest advancements and applications in directed energy systems and technologies to support the Warfighter and national defense objectives.
Topics to be covered at the 2024 Summit
- Leading a technology-driven & mission focused approach to provide directed energy capabilities
- Expanding the use of directed energy to address emerging challenges & missile threats
- Accelerating the integration of directed energy capabilities across the DoD
- Addressing the C-UAS threat by deploying directed energy
- Developing directed energy weapon capability to support the surface force
- Delivering warfighting capabilities to support DoD mission success
- Harnessing high powered microwaves (HPMs) for next-generation warfare
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. Reserve your spot to showcase your organization’s cutting-edge technologies to attendees from across the DE community. To learn more please contact Dudley Duverne at dduverne@dsigroup.org.
In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speakers and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. US active-duty military, government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Symposium can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at directedenergy.dsigroup.org.
Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Emma Watters at ewatters@dsigroup.org or 201.987.0183.
Contact
Emma Watters
201.987.0183
https://directedenergy.dsigroup.org/
Categories