Friendster Launches New Website in the UK
Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom, June 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Friendster, a Social Network Site, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new website at https://friendster.org.uk.
The new Friendster now features an Events page where users can promote their events, a community blog section where users can write and post blog articles, Friendster marketplace where users can sell their old items, job listings, crowd funding and so much more.
“The whole idea stems from the fact that the UK outsources most of its business including all our social media needs, so we wanted to bring it all back to the UK.” said Jamie Bainbridge, The owner. “The old Friendster couldn’t keep up with the competing market but we have big plans for Friendster, so we hope people like what they see.”
Friendster has invited visitors to explore the new website.
About Friendster
Rediscover the enchantment of the early social network era, now rejuvenated with a contemporary twist. Friendster is better than ever and for the people. Friendster is all about connecting friends and making new friends, you have complete control over your privacy.
Contact
Friendster UK LtdContact
Jamie Bainbridge
+447517950563
https://friendster.org.uk
