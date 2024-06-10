Nycote Laboratories Expands Its Capabilities and Growth Potential with the Acquisition of a New Californian Headquarters
Los Angeles, CA, June 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Nycote Laboratories Corporation; a leading provider of advanced coatings solutions, is proud to announce a significant expansion with the purchase of a modern detached industrial building. This strategic move underscores Nycote's commitment to meeting the growing demands of its customers and further solidifies its position as a leader in the aerospace, defense and related high tech industries.
The newly acquired facility, located at Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355, will serve as a hub for Nycote's expanded operations, providing ample space for research and development, manufacturing, and administrative functions. This investment represents a pivotal moment in Nycote's growth trajectory, allowing the company to enhance its capabilities and drive innovation across its product lines.
"We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of our new facility, which marks a significant milestone for Nycote Laboratories," said Marcie Washburn, CEO & President of Nycote Laboratories. "This expansion not only allows us to increase our production capacity but also provides us with the platform to invest in our research and development efforts. We are confident that this investment will enable us to better serve our customers and position us for sustained growth in the years to come. Our origins were in the aerospace industry of Southern California and I am very pleased that we have been able to continue our commitment to the region,"
The purpose designed premises will feature advanced manufacturing equipment and technology, enabling Nycote to optimize its production processes and maintain the highest standards of quality control. Additionally, the expanded space will accommodate Nycote's growing team of dedicated professionals, fostering collaboration and innovation.
Nycote Laboratories remains committed to its core values of excellence, integrity, and customer satisfaction. With this latest expansion, the company is poised to deliver even greater value to its customers while driving continued success in the coatings industry.
This announcement marks the first of a number of exciting new developments at Nycote. The company will be exhibiting at the UK’s Farnborough airshow in July, visit them at booth 2340D.
Jim Rowbotham
818-764-9498
https://nycote.com
