Hampton Green at Providence Marks an Outstanding Beginning for ABD After Hampton Landing Sells Out in May
ABD has completed the Aspen Estate contemporary luxury home, its first model in the Hampton Green neighborhood at Providence. After the Hampton Landing neighborhood sold out in May, it was time to focus on offering a completely new experience in building custom with elevated standards. In addition, the highly regarded Central Florida builder will have move-in ready contemporary luxury homes finishing in June, July, August, and every month for the rest of the year.
Orlando, FL, June 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Providence Golf Club Community, just southwest of Orlando in Polk County, is in a state of excitement for its developer, ABD Development Company. Central Florida’s most popular golf club community has a newly unveiled contemporary luxury model, the Aspen Estate. Reminiscent of ABD’s iconic homes in Vizcaya and Phillips Landing but with a modern edge, the first home completed in the Hampton Green neighborhood is already extremely popular in person and online.
“The amount of people, especially our valued Realtor partners, coming to see the first model in Hampton Green has been unprecedented,” says Yuval Botansky, President of ABD Development Company. “We perceived that the Orlando region has been waiting for a contemporary luxury home like the Aspen Estate and we are honored to provide it. There will be more models completed soon and ready for move-in every month this year, including the Santa Barbara model, which seems to be just as highly anticipated as the Aspen!”
Much of what is causing the excitement in the local industry is ABD’s decision to open up its Design Center options to those who select to build custom on Hampton Green’s golf course and waterfront lots. Not only will discerning buyers have their choice from the new contemporary luxury home models with which to build, they will also have no limitations on what they choose to customize their homes in terms of high end finishes. Building a dream home in Hampton Green will be a seamless process due to the wide array of choices ABD provides that are the most up-to-date and highest quality.
The Aspen Estate model has already impressed the Parade of Homes Orlando judges this year, earning its first Blue Ribbon Award for an extraordinary two-story entryway. ABD has a variety of trophies from an abundance of building awards after decades in the business. The developer is confident that when the Parade of Homes awards are announced this month, the Aspen will have another accolade to add to its accomplishments. The Providence Golf Club Community, with its low HOAs and no CDDs, is already a perennial favorite among community and home design judges far and wide.
For more information about ABD Development, please see
www.abddevelopment.com
For more information about Providence Golf Club Community, please see
www.providenceflorida.com
Contact
ABD Development Company/ProvidenceContact
Matt Brown, VP of Sales, Marketing & Land Acquisition
863-420-2100, extension 203
www.abddevelopment.com
