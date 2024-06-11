Nikitas J. Kalantjakos Chosen for a Lifetime Achievement Award by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Freemont, NE, June 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Nikitas J. Kalantjakos of Freemont, Nebraska, has been chosen for a Lifetime Achievement Award by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of consulting.
About Nikitas J. Kalantjakos
Nikitas J. Kalantjakos brings over two decades of business consulting expertise to his role as an enterprise agile coach at Skepsys. He specializes in guiding staff at small to midsize businesses to improve their work environments and interpersonal relationships through targeted training and workshops.
With a strong background in project management, leadership, team coaching, information systems, and product development, Kalantjakos has a proven track record of transforming teams across Europe and the USA for enhanced performance. His approach leverages real-world Agile and Lean methodologies.
Kalantjakos' philosophy is centered on the importance of genuine human connection. "All else aside, when you are engaging with a human being, be human,” says Kalantjakos. This guiding principle informs his coaching style and drives meaningful results for the organizations he partners with.
A native New Yorker born on December 8, 1960, Nikitas graduated from the University of La Verne with a B.B.A. in 1992. He holds active memberships with P.M.I. and ICAgile, and maintains current certifications including ICAgile Team Coach.
When he is not working, Nikitas likes sailing and spending time with his wife, Lisa, and their three adult sons, Jonathan, Timothy, and Zachary.
For more information visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/nikitas-kalantjakos-coach.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in an annual hardcover journal and in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.
Contact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
