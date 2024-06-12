Charlie Gitto’s Launches at Home Line with Premium Steaks Before Father’s Day
St. Louis, MO, June 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Renowned Italian restaurant Charlie Gitto’s is announcing the launch of its At Home line, allowing patrons to recreate fine-dining experiences at home. Steak boxes, the first product in the line, are available in time for Father’s Day.
Charlie Gitto’s Certified Angus Beef, aged a minimum of 28 days, is flavorful, tender, and juicy due to the high amounts of marbling in every cut. Each premium steak comes with a side of signature whipped herb butter.
There are three options for a variety of cuts:
• 4 Filets, 8 oz each, for $124.95
• 4 New York Strips, 14 oz each, for $89.95
• A Mix Box with 2 Filets and 2 New York Strips for $109.95
50 steak boxes are available in June. To place an order, go to https://www.charliegittos.com/store and then pick it up at Charlie Gitto’s on The Hill, located at 5226 Shaw Ave. Orders placed before Father’s Day will be available for pickup on June 13 and June 14.
About Charlie Gitto's
Founded in 1981 in The Hill neighborhood, Charlie Gitto’s is an award-winning Italian restaurant with Sicilian roots. The St. Louis staple honors the rich traditions of Italian food and hospitality, offering a fine dining experience of classic dishes made with fresh, high-quality ingredients. For more information, please visit https://www.charliegittos.com/.
Amy Dharmani
(314) 772-8898
https://www.charliegittos.com/
