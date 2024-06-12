Zenius Corporation Announces Tony Singh as Vice-President of Strategy
Leesburg, VA, June 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Zenius today announced that entrepreneur and business executive Tony Singh has joined the firm as Vice President of Strategy. In this role, Tony will support and expand business growth and development across Zenius’ federal clients, focusing on strategic direction, especially in the federal healthcare area.
Tony brings more than 30 years of experience as an entrepreneur and strategist, bringing the right people together to form successful business teams and partnerships. He was the Owner and Chairman of QSSI, which he started in 1997 and grew from his basement of one employee to a staff of over 300, producing over $120M of annual revenue. Tony has since gone on to be an advisor and strategist to small businesses focused on business challenges and charting their strategic directions.
Specialties: Tony thrives on building relationships, particularly with senior executives, to bring together the right players for each business opportunity to strategize action for growth. He will develop strategies, team formation, PR, marketing, and opportunity development.
“We are thrilled to welcome Tony to our leadership team, reinforcing our firm’s commitment to delivering exceptional value to our clients as we continue to grow Zenius,” said Prasanna Amitabh, CEO of Zenius. “His enthusiasm, expertise, and leadership – across the federal landscape – enhance Zenius’ ability to continue to broaden our client base as we deliver innovative solutions that drive growth and efficiency for us and our clients.”
About Zenius Corporation Zenius Corporation (Zenius) is an SBA-certified HUBZone company, a Minority-Owned Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB) firm comprised of highly experienced and exceptionally
knowledgeable industry experts. As trusted advisors to our clients, we offer expertise in solving complex and multi-dimensional operational and technical challenges. Headquartered in Leesburg, VA, Zenius Corporation’s management and technology consulting services include IT Infrastructure and Modernization Support, Cloud Transition Support, Business Intelligence and Analytics, Cybersecurity Support, and Program Management.
