Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Tygra Industries, LLC and Fugue Capital
Pilot Point, TX, June 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark is pleased to announce the transaction between Tygra Industries, LLC and Fugue Capital. The transaction represents a strategic expansion for Fugue Capital as they work to achieve scale through acquisitions.
Tygra Industries, LLC, also known as Tri-Tex Cabinets, is a custom cabinetry manufacturer specializing in residential kitchen, bathroom, closet, office, and mud and laundry room installations. Founded in 1967 by the Dane family, Tri-Tex Cabinets was acquired by Tygra Industries, LLC in 2015. Since then, the company has experienced continued success and growth.
Fugue Capital, a private equity firm, focuses on energy, construction, professional services, and agriculture companies in Texas and surrounding regions. Fugue Capital prides itself on its industry experience, strategic initiatives, and ability to help companies in the lower middle market continue to grow and expand.
"It was exciting to walk with our client through the different conversations, offers, and questions that had arisen regarding their opportunity. Our team enjoyed watching both Fugue Capital and Tygra Industries explore the mutual synergies they shared and the working relationship that has been formed between both parties to allow Fugue Capital to run the next race. We wish both parties the best of luck in their future endeavors." - Managing Director, Amy Alonso, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $11 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
Tygra Industries, LLC, also known as Tri-Tex Cabinets, is a custom cabinetry manufacturer specializing in residential kitchen, bathroom, closet, office, and mud and laundry room installations. Founded in 1967 by the Dane family, Tri-Tex Cabinets was acquired by Tygra Industries, LLC in 2015. Since then, the company has experienced continued success and growth.
Fugue Capital, a private equity firm, focuses on energy, construction, professional services, and agriculture companies in Texas and surrounding regions. Fugue Capital prides itself on its industry experience, strategic initiatives, and ability to help companies in the lower middle market continue to grow and expand.
"It was exciting to walk with our client through the different conversations, offers, and questions that had arisen regarding their opportunity. Our team enjoyed watching both Fugue Capital and Tygra Industries explore the mutual synergies they shared and the working relationship that has been formed between both parties to allow Fugue Capital to run the next race. We wish both parties the best of luck in their future endeavors." - Managing Director, Amy Alonso, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $11 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
Contact
Benchmark InternationalContact
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Categories