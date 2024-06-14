Local Charities Invited to Networking Mixer
The Clearwater Community Volunteers Center invites charities to network and grow their skillset at the Summertime Charity Mixer.
clearwater, FL, June 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On Saturday, June 29, 2024 at 11:30am, charities will join together at the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Center’s Summertime Charity Mixer, to network and learn how to help each other. Refreshments will be served, networking games will be played and there will be a short educational program to benefit the nonprofit representatives in attendance. There is no cost to attend.
A 2022 survey of nonprofits indicated that 41% of nonprofit organizations have difficulties recruiting volunteers, and another reported that 46% of nonprofits in Pinellas County have not met their fundraising goals over the past three years.
“Networking is an important part of running a nonprofit, as it is a strategic tool that can unlock numerous opportunities, from forming partnerships to gaining new ideas, it proves to be beneficial to any kind of charity,” said Tracy Hawkins, manager of the Center.
“At the CCV Center, we are all about serving the nonprofit community,” said Ms. Hawkins. “Given the hardships and struggles they experience, we are happy to help and support them. As Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard said, ‘A community that pulls together can make a better society for all’”
If you are part of a nonprofit and would like to attend the Summertime Charity Mixer, please contact Tracy at (727) 316-5309 or CCVcenter@ccvfl.org.
About the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center:
The Clearwater Community Volunteers Center, established by the Church of Scientology in 2018, is a home for the benefit of all Tampa Bay nonprofit organizations. Built on the success of the Clearwater Community Volunteers, who host the signature Winter Wonderland and Easter Egg Hunt in Clearwater, the Center was created to serve the needs of our local nonprofits. The Center is fully equipped to host meetings, seminars, events and gatherings, all at no cost to the nonprofit community. For more information about the Center, please email CCVcenter@ccvfl.org.
