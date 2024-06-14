Mark Sands, CEO HRMA-LLC Announced Plans to Attend the Midwest Acquirers Association Annual Conference
Mark Sands, CEO of High Risk Merchant Account, today announced that he will represent his company at the 22nd Midwest Acquirers Association Annual Conference.
Charleston, SC, June 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Mark Sands, CEO of High Risk Merchant Account, today announced that he will represent his company at the 22nd Midwest Acquirers Association Annual Conference, which will be held at the Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile.
Mark stated, “I'm looking forward to attending this year’s M.W.A.A. Conference in Chicago, to network with other merchant payment professionals and sit in on the latest industry news.”
The annual conference is held by the Midwest Acquirers Association and features many dynamic speakers discussing the latest innovations in the merchant payment processing industry.
High Risk Merchant Account, located in Charleston, SC, provides high risk merchant accounts to small businesses throughout the United States.
The conference will be held July 24-25, 2024.
Midwest Acquirers Association Annual Conference
Chicago Marriott Downtown, 540 Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60611
High Risk Merchant Account, 915 Folly Rd. #49, Charleston, SC 29412
(877) 493-4622
hrma-llc.com
Contact
High Risk Merchant AccountContact
Mark Sands
877-493-4622
https://hrma-llc.com
Get Directions: https://www.waze.com/en/live-map/directions/us/sc/charleston/high-risk-merchant-account-llc?to=place.ChIJLZvsJXnHxIkRaCfzEdjUIzY
