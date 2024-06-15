AAEON Revives Its SMARC Module Line in Style with the uCOM-ADN
Incredibly robust and with extensive connectivity, the uCOM-ADN offers a compact, efficient, and versatile tool for building industrial IoT applications.
Taipei, Taiwan, June 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- AAEON, a leader in industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions, has released the uCOM-ADN, a SMARC module powered by Intel® Atom® x7425E, Intel® Processor N97, and Intel® Core™ i3-N305 processors.
The uCOM-ADN represents the revival of AAEON’s involvement in the SMARC module sphere, where it is clear that the company’s extensive experience in creating reliable and high-performance Computer-on-Modules has proven invaluable. A standout feature of its newest offering is the uCOM-ADN’s support for the 8 core, 8 thread Intel® Core™ i3-N305 Processor, which merges high performance with efficient operation. The product also supports Intel Atom® x7425E and Intel® Processor N97 from the broader Intel® platform, giving users more flexibility.
Featuring up to 8GB of onboard LPDDR5x memory and 64GB of eMMC storage, the uCOM-ADN can achieve excellent data processing speed while providing ample storage capacity. Integrated Intel® UHD Graphics also lend it to applications requiring quality visual output, emphasized by two DP++ and one eDP interface at resolutions up to 3840 x 2160. This selection makes the uCOM-ADN well-suited to digital signage and smart kiosk solutions.
For visual data acquisition, users have a broad range of interfaces to choose from, including two MIPI CSI, multiple USB, and dual LAN connectors supporting Intel® Ethernet Controllers I226-V or I226-IT, both running at 2.5GbE. For industrial communication, the module offers several UART interfaces, alongside a customizable 7-bit GPIO and SMBus. Expansion can be found in the form of three PCIe Gen 3 slots, while AAEON note that a fourth PCIe Gen 3 interface is available upon request.
Of particular note is the module’s rugged design, which has a default operating temperature range of -20°C ~ 70°C, with an extended temperature SKU also available boasting a -40°C to 85°C temperature tolerance. This will be good news for those seeking a solution able to withstand challenging industrial environments while maintaining optimal performance.
The inclusion of TPM 2.0 also ensures robust security for critical applications, further lending credence to the uCOM-ADN’s industrial suitability. Support for both Windows® 10, Windows® 11 Enterprise, and Linux Ubuntu 22.04.2/Kernel 5.19 grants the uCOM-ADN broad OS compatibility, making it easy to integrate into existing systems.
For detailed specifications and additional information about the uCOM-ADN, please visit the product page on the AAEON website, or contact an AAEON representative directly.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms, and is recognized as a Titanium member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
