New Acquisitions Ventures Annual Retreat in the Dominican Republic, Celebrating Team Achievements Prior to Networking at Southeastern Regional Meeting

New Acquisitions celebrated another successful year at their annual retreat, honoring team achievements and gearing up for networking opportunities at the Southeast Regional Meeting. The retreat highlighted outstanding contributions, including "Administrator of the Year" awarded to Taylor Luedy, while Co-Directors Dartanion Jones and Andrew Barger were recognized for their leadership and innovation.