Charles McLister Named 2024 Philadelphia Titan 100
Media, PA, June 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Titan CEO has named Charles “Chuck” McLister, President & CEO of Elwyn a Philadelphia Titan 100 for the second consecutive year.
The Titan 100 program recognizes Philadelphia's top 100 CEOs and C-level executives who demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively, the 2024 Philadelphia Titan 100 and their companies employ nearly 140,000 individuals and generate over $14.6 billion in annual revenues.
“The Titan 100 are changing the way that business is done in Philadelphia. These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the Philadelphia business community. Their achievements create a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their clients and employees across the nation,” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.
With over 30 years of exemplary performance in healthcare, human services, profit, and the nonprofit sectors, Charles “Chuck” McLister continues to receive accolades and praise for his leadership and success. It is Chuck’s motivation and guidance that have propelled Elwyn to achieve its current economic position. Under his direction, the organization has surpassed financial goals, is modernizing operations, and is improving quality through strategic real estate use, including a major transformation of Elwyn’s headquarters and master campus. Engrained in Chuck is the belief that every nonprofit has an inherent responsibility to prioritize mission and staff while using best business practices. In 2024 he established a new Strategy Department and expects to launch a three-year strategic growth plan for Elwyn in 2025. As a true servant leader, Chuck contributes his time and expertise as a member of several professional organizations and serves on the board of directors for various organizations.
“In these uncertain economic times, both businesses and nonprofit organizations need leaders who can simultaneously navigate a changing environment, capitalize on innovation and opportunity, and foster a culture that recognizes the shift we are all seeing in the workforce,” said James Sebra, Elwyn’s Board Chair. “As a nonprofit in the human services sector, Elwyn is fortunate to have a visionary leader who has the experience and wisdom to tackle these challenges for our historical organization, and we could not be prouder to see him receive this honor for the second year.”
Chuck will be honored at the annual Titan 100 awards celebration on September 19, 2024, at 2300 Arena, located in South Philadelphia. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Philadelphia business community.
