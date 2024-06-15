Scott Atwood to Lead Webinar on New Labor Rules for Florida Manufacturers
Fort Myers, FL, June 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The law firm of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that stockholder Scott Atwood, chair of the firm's Labor and Employment Group, will present a webinar for the Southwest Regional Manufacturers Association of Florida on June 18, 2024. The webinar, "Navigating New Labor Rules for Florida Manufacturers: Are your Non-Compete and Independent Contractor Agreements Safe," will shed light on the FTC Non-Compete Rule, the Department of Labor's Independent Contractor Rule, risks and liabilities of worker misclassification, and compliance strategies.
With nearly three decades of experience, Atwood is a highly respected authority for entrepreneurs, public entities, and businesses of all sizes on various employment law matters. These include issues related to ADA, ADEA, Section 1983 discrimination, harassment, retaliation, FMLA, FLSA and non-competes. He is also a certified Circuit Civil Mediator recognized by the Florida Supreme Court.
Atwood has received accolades from Florida Super Lawyers and Naples Illustrated magazines for his labor and employment law practice. Within the community, he has held the position of chairman for The Florida Bar’s Labor and Employment Section and served on The Florida Bar Board of Governors. Additionally, he is the former chair of the Sidney & Berne Davis Arts Center Board of Directors and former president of the Lee County Bar Association Foundation. Atwood is also an active member of the University of Florida Law Alumni Council and has previously been a member of the Executive Committee for the Dartmouth Club of Georgia.
Atwood earned his B.A. with honors from Dartmouth College, his law degree from the University of Florida Levin College of Law, and his M.A. from the College of William & Mary. He may be reached at scott.atwood@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1287.
Marking a century of service, Henderson Franklin has been an integral part in shaping Southwest Florida's landscape. With a team of dedicated attorneys, the firm has been a cornerstone in providing a comprehensive array of legal services. From business and tax planning to estate planning, family law, civil litigation, eminent domain, workers’ compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law, Henderson Franklin has continually evolved to meet the diverse needs of its clients. With offices strategically placed in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, and Naples, the firm remains deeply connected to the region, carrying a legacy that goes beyond the courtroom. For more information on Atwood or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com.
