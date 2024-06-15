Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between D.R. Price Engineering & Land Surveying, Inc. and Boos Resource & Technology Group
Benchmark International has successfully facilitated a transaction between Honaker, VA-based D.R. Price Engineering & Land Surveying, Inc. (“D.R. Price”) and Naperville, IL-based Boos Resource & Technology Group (“Boos”).
Honaker, VA, June 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International has successfully facilitated a transaction between Honaker, VA-based D.R. Price Engineering & Land Surveying, Inc. (“D.R. Price”) and Naperville, IL-based Boos Resource & Technology Group (“Boos”). D.R. Price is a multi-discipline engineering and surveying firm that provides a broad spectrum of structural engineering, civil engineering, mining engineering, land planning, land surveying, and construction surveying services.
“D.R. Price President Richard Bostic grew a fantastic niche business serving the coal mining and other industries in Southwest Virginia and its environs,” commented Benchmark Senior Transaction Director William Sullivan. “The company adds a key piece to the Boos regional growth strategy and will contribute greatly to the acquirer’s capabilities and reach in the region. This transaction was a great fit from both an integration and a cultural standpoint, and we are proud to have supported our client throughout this process to a successful conclusion.”
Founded in 1988, D.R. Price serves residential, commercial, and government customers throughout Virginia, West Virginia, and Kentucky. The company uses the latest industry technologies to perform its services, including GPS surveying, drone technology, electronic data collection, and AutoCAD mapping. D.R. Price has grown significantly in recent years, largely due to increasing customer referrals, a steady flow of new customers, and expanded project scopes.
Boos Resource and Technology Group is an environmental and energy-focused solutions provider that delivers timely and cost-effective construction management, infrastructure, natural gas, and industrial services to clients across the United States and beyond.
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $11 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately-held M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
