Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Micro-Precision Technologies, Inc. and Great River Capital Partners
Benchmark International has successfully facilitated the transaction between Salem, NH-based Micro-Precision Technologies, Inc. (“MPT”) and Boston, MA-based Great River Capital Partners (“Great River”).
Honaker, NH, June 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International has successfully facilitated the transaction between Salem, NH-based Micro-Precision Technologies, Inc. (“MPT”) and Boston, MA-based Great River Capital Partners (“Great River”). MPT designs and manufactures high-performance microelectronics for harsh environments and high-reliability applications. The company’s offerings primarily include thick-film ceramic substrates, hybrid micro-electronic manufacturing, and obsolete semiconductor manufacturing.
“The Benchmark International team understood early that MPT is a highly differentiated asset, given its Defense Logistics Agency standards certification and highly valuable niche manufacturing capabilities,” commented Benchmark Senior Transaction Director William Sullivan. “This opportunity garnered immediate interest from very high-quality buyers, as we knew it would. Ultimately, Great River proved to be the perfect fit, with its narrow focus on mid-sized industrial technology companies, highly competent team, and HQ and management sitting close to MPT’s home base. To extend the metaphor, we think this will be a home run for both teams, and we were proud to be a part of it.”
MPT serves the defense, industrial controls, commercial aviation, semiconductor capital equipment (semi-cap), communications equipment, and space & biological industries across the US and internationally. Founded in 2012 by Mr. Adrian Pyke, the company is one of only 30 worldwide certified by the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) to the MIL-PRF-38534 quality standard.
Great River Capital Partners is a private equity investment firm with a narrow focus on acquiring mid-sized industrial technology and services companies. Leveraging 30 years of collective investing experience, the firm partners with business owners to create long-term value through organic growth initiatives and strategic add-on acquisitions.
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $11 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
