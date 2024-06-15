Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated a Transaction Between GEOGRAPH Technologies, LLC and Abingdon Software Group
Benchmark International has successfully facilitated a transaction between Easley, South Carolina-based GEOGRAPH Technologies, LLC (“GEOGRAPH”) and London, UK-based Abingdon Software Group (“Abingdon”).
Easley, SC, June 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International has successfully facilitated a transaction between Easley, South Carolina-based GEOGRAPH Technologies, LLC (“GEOGRAPH”) and London, UK-based Abingdon Software Group (“Abingdon”). GEOGRAPH provides geographic information system (GIS) services utilizing a software extension for clients to manage fiber optic, copper, and coax networks.
“The Benchmark team understood GEOGRAPH’s high degree of differentiation from the very start, particularly around the company’s CrescentLink Esri extension and the connectivity this proprietary solution drives with the company’s impressive customer list,” commented Benchmark Senior Transaction Director William Sullivan. “GEOGRAPH faced no shortage of eager potential partners in this process, receiving strong interest immediately from a range of both strategic and capital partners. Ultimately, Abingdon’s differentiation was largely a function of cultural fit and a strong alignment of vision. All parties were a pleasure to work with, and we are excited about the opportunities that this combination will afford both the GEOGRAPH and Abingdon teams moving forward.”
Founded in 2018, GEOGRAPH serves over 150 customers and more than 1,000 users in the United States and in three international geographies. In addition to its CrescentLink technology, the company offers professional and support services, which include training and support, data migration, network planning and design, remote GIS management, and GIS consulting.
Abingdon Software Group acquires and develops a mission-critical platform designed for industries undergoing rapid digital transformation. The company’s portfolio offers applications for agriculture, shipping, healthcare, logistics, local authority, resorts, industry, and construction segments, enabling businesses to succeed in essential operations.
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $11 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
“The Benchmark team understood GEOGRAPH’s high degree of differentiation from the very start, particularly around the company’s CrescentLink Esri extension and the connectivity this proprietary solution drives with the company’s impressive customer list,” commented Benchmark Senior Transaction Director William Sullivan. “GEOGRAPH faced no shortage of eager potential partners in this process, receiving strong interest immediately from a range of both strategic and capital partners. Ultimately, Abingdon’s differentiation was largely a function of cultural fit and a strong alignment of vision. All parties were a pleasure to work with, and we are excited about the opportunities that this combination will afford both the GEOGRAPH and Abingdon teams moving forward.”
Founded in 2018, GEOGRAPH serves over 150 customers and more than 1,000 users in the United States and in three international geographies. In addition to its CrescentLink technology, the company offers professional and support services, which include training and support, data migration, network planning and design, remote GIS management, and GIS consulting.
Abingdon Software Group acquires and develops a mission-critical platform designed for industries undergoing rapid digital transformation. The company’s portfolio offers applications for agriculture, shipping, healthcare, logistics, local authority, resorts, industry, and construction segments, enabling businesses to succeed in essential operations.
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $11 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
Contact
Benchmark InternationalContact
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Brittney Zoeller
813-898-2350
www.benchmarkintl.com
Categories