Michael Corso Honored with Lifetime Achievement Award by Florida Defense Lawyers Association
Fort Myers, FL, June 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A. is pleased to announce that stockholder Michael Corso has been honored with the Chubby Damsel Lifetime Achievement Award by the Florida Defense Lawyers Association (FDLA). The award was presented at the Florida Liability Claims Conference in Orlando last week.
The Chubby Damsel Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes attorneys who have demonstrated a career-long dedication to litigation defense and have made significant contributions to the FDLA and the legal community. Corso has been an active member of the Florida Defense Lawyers Association for more than 40 years, contributing his time and expertise to various committees and initiatives to enhance the practice of defense law in Florida. He has been a frequent speaker at many conferences and served on the FDLA's Board of Directors and was an officer for many years, including a term as president. Corso’s leadership, mentorship, and commitment to the FDLA have been instrumental in shaping the organization’s success and impact.
With an impressive career spanning over four decades, Corso is board certified in business and civil litigation, focusing on defending complex liability claims. He is known for his exceptional legal insight, dedication to his clients, and contributions to advancing the legal profession. Corso shares, “Receiving the Chubby Damsel Lifetime Achievement Award is a true honor. I am deeply grateful to the Florida Defense Lawyers Association for this recognition. Working alongside so many talented professionals throughout my career has been a privilege, and I look forward to continuing to contribute to our legal community.”
Corso obtained his BS in Aeronautical and Astronautical Engineering from Purdue University and earned his law degree from Villanova University. He may be reached at 239-344-1170 or via email at michael.corso@henlaw.com.
Marking a century of service, Henderson Franklin has been an integral part in shaping Southwest Florida's landscape. With a team of dedicated attorneys, the firm has been a cornerstone in providing a comprehensive array of legal services. From business and tax planning to estate planning, family law, civil litigation, eminent domain, workers’ compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law, Henderson Franklin has continually evolved to meet the diverse needs of its clients. With offices strategically placed in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, and Naples, the firm remains deeply connected to the region, carrying a legacy that goes beyond the courtroom. For more information on Corso or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com.
