Former Golf Pro Seth Ray Takes on Epic Challenge: 486 Holes in One Day to Benefit Gobuildlove
Palm Beach, FL, June 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Seth Ray, former golf professional and the visionary Founder/CEO of go.build.love, is gearing up for an extraordinary feat: completing 486 holes of golf in just one day. This ambitious challenge aims to draw attention to and support the mission of go.build.love, a Christian-based nonprofit dedicated to fighting poverty through the gift of clean water solutions to underserved communities worldwide, as well as making Jesus known, so that entire communities can walk in new life.
Set to take place on August 5, this year, at Sailfish Sands Country Club in Stuart, Florida, this event will push the limits of endurance and skill, showcasing Ray's dedication to both his sport and his humanitarian efforts.
"This challenge is not just about testing my golfing limits, but also about highlighting the critical need for clean water access," said Ray. "Every hole represents a step towards making a significant impact in the lives of those we serve."
Every day, nearly 10,000 people around the world die from dirty water. Ray’s vision was to rally everyday heroes to help provide Sawyer water filters to those lacking the basics of clean water. His organization has done just that with over 6,500 water filters distributed to over 11 countries worldwide, helping to eradicate diseases affected by the lack of clean water.
Supporters and golf enthusiasts are encouraged to follow Ray's journey, contribute to the cause, and spread the word. Other golf professionals are encouraged to contact Seth to stand with him to help bring awareness.
For more information, Contact:
Seth Ray, Executive Director of www.gobuildlove.org
