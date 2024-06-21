A Crown International Exclusive Experience with Meesha Garbett Coming to New York
Learn the choreography from the viral sensation "Red Beret Girl Dance" from the "Matilda" musical film with the Red Beret Girl herself, Meesha Garbett.
New York, NY, June 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Crown International Management Group are pleased to announce a Crown International Exclusive Experience with Meesha Garbett. Students will learn the choreography of the viral sensation "School Song" and "Revolting Children" from the "Matilda" musical film - with the Red Beret Girl herself, Meesha Garbett. This Hip Hop course is designed for all skill levels. This fun choreography is great for all and a one-of-a-kind experience. The event will take place on August 3, 2024 at Ripley-Grier Studios in New York, NY.
Meesha is a 2-time World Champion Street Dancer, World Popping Battle Champion, 5-time British Street Dance Champion, and a 2-time British Contemporary Dance Champion. Her film work includes "Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey" (Netflix), "Cats" (Universal), and "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw" (Universal). Meesha's breakout role is playing Hortensia in Roald Dahl's "Matilda the Musical" (Sony/Netflix). She is also featured on the film's soundtrack album singing “Revolting Children,” “Chokey Chant- Hide Me,” and "School Song." She is the original viral sensation, “Red Beret Girl”.
Meesha Garbett is available for in-person or virtual interviews.
Crown International Management Group
Crown International Management Group represents and manages the careers of leading public figures who are at the forefront of today's cultural landscape. We work with our clients and partners to bring unmatched experiences. We are reshaping the way people engage with public figures.
For event information, visit: experiences.crowninternational.us
