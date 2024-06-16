West Coast Self-Storage Group Announces Management of Sedro-Woolley Mini Storage
Sedro-Woolley, WA, June 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- West Coast Self-Storage Group, a self-storage property management company, is announcing the addition of Sedro-Woolley Mini Storage in Sedro-Woolley, Washington to its portfolio. This marks a strategic expansion of West Coast Self-Storage Group's operations in the Western United States.
Sedro-Woolley Mini Storage, located at 1024 Raby Lane, Sedro-Woolley, WA, provides a variety of storage unit sizes, ranging from 4 x 4 to 14 x 40. The facility also offers covered RV and boat storage. With a total of 57,663 sq ft and 463 units, Sedro-Woolley Mini Storage presents a comprehensive storage solution.
The facility prioritizes security with measures such as video surveillance and gated entry. It also offers extended access hours from 8:30 am to 8:30 pm daily, and an online system for rentals and reservations. Additionally, packing and moving supplies are available on-site.
Sophie Vetter, District Manager at West Coast, shared her thoughts on the new venture: “We look forward to bringing our management expertise to Sedro-Woolley Mini Storage. Its location and amenities align well with our portfolio. We anticipate a positive impact on the facility's operations.”
About West Coast Self-Storage Group: Based in Everett, WA, West Coast Self-Storage Group manages a portfolio of 136 locations across the Western United States. Learn more at WestCoastSelfStorage.com and SelfStoragePropertyManagement.com.
Derek Hines
971-371-3734
https://westcoastselfstorage.com
