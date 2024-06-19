Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Talent Framework, LLC and Savard Labor and Marine Personnel
Reno, NV, June 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Talent Framework is a full-service staffing agency specializing in temporary and permanent hourly personnel, primarily for the industrial, professional, and medical sectors. The company's excellent reputation has been instrumental in creating a long-standing repeat client base.
Savard Labor and Marine is a personnel and contract labor agency that specializes in providing its clients with skilled and unskilled blue-collar labor. Unlike agencies that promise too much and rarely deliver, Savard has a proven track record of increasing client efficiency and reducing labor costs by providing highly screened, safety-conscious personnel.
"For 20+ years, Steve built Talent Framework into a local leader in the staffing industry. This strategic acquisition will give Savard an opportunity to expand operations in a new geographic market and capitalize on Talent Framework's stellar reputation in the area. This is a great match between two great companies." - Kevin Barrett, Transaction Director, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $11 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
