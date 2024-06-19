AMPP Celebrates International Women in Engineering Day
The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) will observe International Women in Engineering Day (INWED), a global tribute to women in the engineering field, on June 23, 2024.
Houston, TX, June 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On June 23, 2024, the Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) will celebrate International Women in Engineering Day (INWED), marking an annual global tribute to women in the engineering field.
This year, AMPP is launching a dual social media initiative to celebrate women's dynamic impact in materials engineering, corrosion control, and protective coatings. The campaign will feature personal insights from AMPP’s women members about their professional journeys and the unique perspectives they bring to their specialties. Concurrently, AMPP will spotlight historical women engineers who have broken barriers and pioneered advancements in materials science, corrosion prevention, and more.
“We honor both the trailblazers of the past and the innovators of today,” said Kristin Leonard, chair of the AMPP Global Center Board of Directors. “By sharing these powerful stories, we aim to illuminate the path for future generations of women engineers and underscore our commitment to narrowing the gender and salary gaps in engineering disciplines."
Statistics from the Society of Women Engineers show that only 14% of engineers are women, and there is a persistent salary gap and underrepresentation in senior positions.
"Recognizing the invaluable contributions of women in engineering is essential for fostering innovation and inclusive growth,” said AMPP CEO Alan Thomas. “Through initiatives like Women of AMPP and the ongoing support from our EMERG program, we strive to create a supportive environment that empowers women and promotes diversity within the engineering community."
Established in 1993 and rooted in the legacy of the Women’s Engineering Society founded on June 23, 1919, INWED has been endorsed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) as a significant acknowledgment of women's contributions to engineering post-World War I.
As AMPP celebrates International Women in Engineering Day, the organization invites its members, partners, and the broader community to engage with and share these empowering stories using the hashtag #WomenOfAMPP.
Learn more about AMPP and its programs at www.ampp.org.
About AMPP
The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) is a global community of professionals focused on the protection of assets and the performance of industrial and natural materials. AMPP was established in 2021 following a merger between NACE International and SSPC: The Society for Protective Coatings. The new association unites 145 years of corrosion control and protective coatings expertise and service to industry and members worldwide. Today, AMPP is the world’s largest corrosion control and protective coatings organization, serving more than 34,000 members in 140 countries. AMPP is headquartered in the United States with offices in Houston and Pittsburgh, and additional offices in Brazil, Canada, China, Dubai (training center), Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom. www.ampp.org
