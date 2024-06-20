Announcing Speakers and Discussion Topics for the 2024 Joint Air Survivability Summit
At this forum, senior level speakers will examine and detail the role of different approaches to enhancing airframe and crew survivability, including threat avoidance, test & evaluation, defensive aids, physical protection, and damage mitigation.
National Harbor, MD, June 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Defense Strategies Institute is pleased to announce the first line-up of eminent speakers and discussion topics at the Joint Air Survivability Summit, taking place at the Sunset Room in National Harbor, MD on July 31-August 1, 2024. The Summit will convene senior level experts and decision makers from across the DoD, Military Services, Industry, & Academia to examine how to improve and upgrade aircraft survivability equipment and related threat management solutions.
At this forum, senior level speakers will examine and detail the role of different approaches to enhancing airframe and crew survivability, including threat avoidance, test & evaluation, defensive aids, physical protection, and damage mitigation. Discussions will also center around furthering the role of electromagnetic detectors, effectors, & simulators as defensive aids. This forum will also offer insight into current/future initiatives toward integrating launched effects that aide in extending the organic reach, lethality, and survivability of aerial platforms.
Summit Speaker and Discussion Topics Include:
· Delivering Lethal & Survivable Aviation Capabilities to Enable USMC Aviation Mission Success: LtGen Bradford Gering, USMC, Deputy Commandant for Aviation, HQ USMC
· Assessing Aircraft Survivability Solutions to Dominate the Multi-Domain Battlefield & Mitigate Combat Aircraft Losses: Dr. Sandra Hobson, SES - Deputy Director, Operational Test & Evaluation for Strategic Initiatives, Policy, & Emerging Technologies OSD/DOT&E
· Improving Naval Aircraft Survivability to Enhance Warfighting Effectiveness & Air Superiority: RADM Michael P. Donnelly, USN, Director, Air Warfare (N98), Office of the Chief of Naval Operations
· Delivering Integrated & Interoperable Warfighting Capabilities to Provide a Decisive Advantage in the Air Domain: RDML Keith A. Hash, USN – Commander, Naval Air Warfare Center, Weapons Division, Chief of Test, Naval Air Systems Command
· Conducting Development, Testing, & Evaluation of Aerospace Systems & Capabilities: Arthur Huber, SES, Executive Director, Air Force Test Center
· Maximizing Army Air Survivability by Developing & Modernizing EW Capabilities: COL Gary W. Brock, USA, Capability Manager. Electronic Warfare, U.S. Army
Registration and Sponsor/Exhibit opportunities are open. Active military and government attend complimentary. Those interested in participating can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://airsurvivability.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Joe Trupia at jtrupia@dsigroup.org, 201-672-8745.
At this forum, senior level speakers will examine and detail the role of different approaches to enhancing airframe and crew survivability, including threat avoidance, test & evaluation, defensive aids, physical protection, and damage mitigation. Discussions will also center around furthering the role of electromagnetic detectors, effectors, & simulators as defensive aids. This forum will also offer insight into current/future initiatives toward integrating launched effects that aide in extending the organic reach, lethality, and survivability of aerial platforms.
Summit Speaker and Discussion Topics Include:
· Delivering Lethal & Survivable Aviation Capabilities to Enable USMC Aviation Mission Success: LtGen Bradford Gering, USMC, Deputy Commandant for Aviation, HQ USMC
· Assessing Aircraft Survivability Solutions to Dominate the Multi-Domain Battlefield & Mitigate Combat Aircraft Losses: Dr. Sandra Hobson, SES - Deputy Director, Operational Test & Evaluation for Strategic Initiatives, Policy, & Emerging Technologies OSD/DOT&E
· Improving Naval Aircraft Survivability to Enhance Warfighting Effectiveness & Air Superiority: RADM Michael P. Donnelly, USN, Director, Air Warfare (N98), Office of the Chief of Naval Operations
· Delivering Integrated & Interoperable Warfighting Capabilities to Provide a Decisive Advantage in the Air Domain: RDML Keith A. Hash, USN – Commander, Naval Air Warfare Center, Weapons Division, Chief of Test, Naval Air Systems Command
· Conducting Development, Testing, & Evaluation of Aerospace Systems & Capabilities: Arthur Huber, SES, Executive Director, Air Force Test Center
· Maximizing Army Air Survivability by Developing & Modernizing EW Capabilities: COL Gary W. Brock, USA, Capability Manager. Electronic Warfare, U.S. Army
Registration and Sponsor/Exhibit opportunities are open. Active military and government attend complimentary. Those interested in participating can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://airsurvivability.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Joe Trupia at jtrupia@dsigroup.org, 201-672-8745.
Contact
Defense Strategies InstituteContact
Joe Trupia
201-672-8745
https://airsurvivability.dsigroup.org/
Joe Trupia
201-672-8745
https://airsurvivability.dsigroup.org/
Categories