Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Computer Systems Integrators, Inc. and Acture Solutions
Fishkill, NY, June 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International has successfully facilitated a transaction between Fishkill, NY-based Computer Systems Integrators, Inc. (“CSI”) and Albany, NY-based Acture Solutions (“Acture”). CSI is a trusted hybrid information technology (IT) services partner primarily for K-12 schools, providing IT solutions, security, and support for schools’ IT networks.
“CSI President Bob Knapp and his team built a great business in a reliable market niche with a strong customer set and high recurring revenues,” commented Benchmark Senior Transaction Director William Sullivan. “IT businesses like this are really a pleasure to bring to market because there is such a large, disaggregated buyer community, which drives a fairly clear path to partnership options for our clients. Ultimately, Acture Solutions proved to be the perfect fit among a very attractive field of highly motivated buyers. The Acture team was fantastic throughout the process, and we’re very pleased to have helped find CSI such a great partner.”
Founded in 1991, Computer Systems Integrators is a hybrid provider of multiple IT products and services (including integration / value-adding reselling relationships with Nimble and VMWare) and a variety of security and maintenance services. The company is additionally an authorized partner of Cisco, Microsoft, and Barracuda.
Acture Solutions provides clients with managed IT services, cybersecurity, cloud solutions, and IT projects, including networking, physical security, classroom collaboration, and Hardware as a Service (HaaS). The company serves multiple industries, including K-12 school districts, higher education, healthcare, legal, financial services, and small to medium-sized businesses.
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $11 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
