Announcing Defense Strategies Institute's 2nd Government Biotechnology Innovation Summit
The biotechnology community to convene on September 4-5 in National Harbor, MD.
National Harbor, MD, June 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Biotechnology has rapidly evolved, presenting both promising opportunities and potential threats. The development of rapid diagnostic tools and vaccines against infectious diseases like Ebola or Zika is essential for preempting potential pandemics, thereby safeguarding public health and national stability. Furthermore, biotech innovations enhance agricultural safety by improving crop resilience against pests, diseases, and environmental stressors, ensuring food security—a foundational aspect of national stability.
To this End, Defense Strategies Institute is proud to announce the 2nd Government Biotechnology Innovation Summit on September 4-5. The Government Biotechnology Innovation Summit will bring together senior leaders from across, federal government, research labs, industry, and academia to discuss how the government employs biotechnology for national security purposes, including biodefense initiatives, surveillance of infectious diseases, and the prevention and response to biological threats. The 2024 Summit will be held at 151 George St. in National Harbor, MD, where the biotechnology community will explore the intersection of biotechnology, defense, and the federal government, on wide range of critical topics, reflecting the diverse applications and implications of biotech in national security and public service domains.
2024 Confirmed Speakers
· Peter Marks, MD, PhD, Director, Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, FDA
· Valerie Reed, PhD,Director, Bioenergy Technologies Office, Department of Energy
· Deirdra Chester, PhD, Director, Office of the Chief Scientist, USDA
· Steven Witte, Director, Biologics Development Module, National Bio and Agro Defense Facility,
USDA
· Joanne Andreadis, PhD, Associate Director for Science, Office of Science & Public Health Practice, Office of Readiness & Response, CDC
· Mary Larkin, PhD, Program Manager, BARDA Accelerator Network, U.S. Department of HHS
· Seth Faith, PhD, ST, Senior Scientist, Biotechnology and Biomedical Sciences, Air Force Research Laboratory
· Ashley Molinaro, PhD, Director, CBR Division, NSWC Indian Head
· Steph Batalis, PhD, Research Fellow, Georgetown’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology
2024 Topics of Discussion Will Include:
· U.S. Biotechnology Policy and Innovation: Spearheading DOD Biomanufacturing Strategy Development
· Advancing Safe and Effective Biologics: The Role of Regulatory Science in Public Health
· Addressing the Importance of Biodefense and Biosecurity Measures in Ensuring Naval Force Protection
· Creating Next-Generation Technologies by Driving Innovation and Fostering Economic Growth
· Enhancing Real-World Outcomes Through Biotech Research Initiatives at ARPA-H
· Panel Discussion: National Security Commission on Emerging Biotechnology
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Amanda Delgado at adelgado@dsigroup.org or (201) 940-6680
Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Government Biotechnology Innovation Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://biotech.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions please contact Jessica Joaquim at jjoaquim@dsigroup.org or (201) 824-0077.
