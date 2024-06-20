Enabling Defense Readiness with Resilient & Robust Energy Solutions
The energy & power community to convene on July 31-August 1 in Washington, DC.
National Harbor, MD, June 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The 2024 DoD Energy & Power Summit will explore the critical importance of promoting energy assurance across military installations and operational energy initiatives. On July 31-August 1, senior-level speakers will convene in Washington, DC to address recent advancements being made to integrate sustainable energy solutions to optimize efficiencies, mitigate costs, and eliminate risks associated with traditional energy sources.
Attendees will have the unique opportunity to learn from, engage with and ask questions of senior level leaders across the energy and power community on the technologies, strategies, and policies that will support the energy and power needs of the Department of Defense. Further, this event will examine how to strengthen installations, critical infrastructures, energy grids, and energy solutions against manmade and natural threats to enhance mission assurance and reduce risks to readiness.
2024 Confirmed Speakers
· Paul Farnan, SES, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy, and Environment
· Michael McGee, SES, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy (Acting)
· Madeline (Maddi) Reeves, Deputy Chief Sustainability Officer, White House Council on Environmental Quality
· BG Kirk Dailey, USA, Director of Operations, Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-9
· Troy Warshel, Associate Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Operational Energy
· Kim Spangler, PhD, Executive Director, SERDP and ESTCP
· Puesh Kumar, Director, Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security, and Emergency Response, Department of Energy
· Eric Shields, Senior Battery Advisor, ASD, Industry Base Policy, OUSD A&S
· Rishi Garg, Director for Clean Energy, White House Council on Environmental Quality
· Lindsey Falasca, Director for Net-Zero Federal Buildings, White House Council on Environmental Quality
· Brendan Casey, Deputy Director for Federal Fleet Sustainability, White House Council on Environmental Quality
· Cory Goetz, Chief of the Technical Management Division, Project Manager Expeditionary Energy & Sustainment Systems, PEO CS&CSS
· Christopher Johnson, PhD, Senior Chemist/Argonne Distinguished Fellow, Argonne National Laboratory
· Kunal Thaker, Senior Resilient Energy Systems Manager, Idaho National Lab
· Jeff Moore, PhD, Institute Engineer, Southwest Research Institute
Topics of Discussion at the 2024 Summit Include:
-Developing Advanced Energy Storage and Battery Solutions
- Successes and Challenges of Implementing the Federal Sustainability Plan
- Developing Technologies and Best Practices for U.S. Power Grid Resiliency and Security
- Implementing Policies and Strategies that Drive Energy Efficiencies Across DoD
- Supporting the Army’s Installation Energy Needs to Maintain Readiness and Boost Resiliency
- Powering Navy and Marine Corps Installations and Operations with Resilient Energy Solutions
- Supporting Resilient, Efficient, and Secure Installations, Facilities, and Mobile Environments across the Marine Corps
- Optimizing Energy Resources for Mission Success Across the DAF’s Installations and Operations
DSI is welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Dudley Duverne at dduverne@dsigroup.org or (201) 987-1803.
Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the DoD Energy & Power Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://power.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions please contact Jessica Joaquim at jjoaquim@dsigroup.org or (201) 824-0077.
