Formulating a Greener Future – Chemical Recycling Solutions by RAMPF
Foam Expo 2024 – High-quality, customized polyols from PU and rPET waste / Panel discussion “Challenges in Polyurethane Recycling in the United States and How to Succeed on an Industrial Scale.”
Wixom, MI, June 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- RAMPF Group, Inc. is presenting its groundbreaking technology for the chemical recycling of polyurethane (PU) and rPET waste to high-quality polyols at Foam Expo 2024 in Novi, MI, from June 25 to 27 – booth 2220. The company’s business division manager Eco Solutions, Dr. Shakti Mukerjee, will moderate the panel discussion “Challenges in Polyurethane Recycling in the United States and How to Succeed on an Industrial Scale” on Wednesday, June 26, from 11am to 12pm.
Key Facts
1. RAMPF is a chemical recycling pioneer with more than three decades experience in the manufacture of recycled polyols from PU and rPET waste.
2. RAMPF recycled polyols are tailor-made and of the highest quality; the high-performance materials are directly used in the production process of new products.
3. RAMPF’s Dr. Shakti Mukerjee will moderate the Panel discussion “Challenges in Polyurethane Recycling in the United States and How to Succeed on an Industrial Scale” at Foam Expo 2024.
RAMPF has been dedicated to the chemical recycling of PU since 1992 – as one of the very first companies to do so. Using solvolysis (glycolysis, acidolysis, and aminolysis), residues such as
> PU foam scraps from used mattresses, carpet and flooring, furniture, car seats, motorcycle seats, insulation materials, fitness and leisure items
> Post-consumer PET from beverage bottles, fabrics, and fibers are processed to high-quality recycled polyols.
These are used as a secondary resource for the manufacture of new products in several industries such as automotive, aerospace, construction, electrical/electronics, energy technology, filter, household appliance, medical technology, rail, ship building, and wood/furniture.
RAMPF recycled polyols are comparable with polyols typically obtained from virgin raw materials, both in terms of quality and technical properties. The high-performance materials are tailored precisely to the customer's production set-up and can therefore be used directly in the manufacture of new products.
RAMPF has also developed chemical processes for the use of PET/PSA, other polyesters (PLA, PC, PHB), and renewable or bio-based raw materials (e.g. vegetable oils and lignin) as raw materials for the manufacture of bio-based recycled polyols.
Panel discussion with distinguished experts
A highlight of this year’s Foam Expo conference program is the panel discussion “Challenges in Polyurethane Recycling in the United States and How to Succeed on an Industrial Scale.” Renowned industry specialists will discuss several topics such as
> How to recycle PU at an industrial scale
> How to implement efficient recycling ecosystems
> How to identify effective methods for expanding recycling beyond mattresses to other polyurethane applications
> How to overcome PU recycling hurdles by fostering external collaborations and partnerships
The discussion will be moderated by Dr. Shakti Mukerjee, Business Division Manager Eco Solutions at RAMPF Group, Inc. Shakti has more than 30 years experience in the chemical industry, specializing in catalysis and polymer synthesis, including CASE applications, rheology modifiers, and foams. He holds a master’s degree from the University of Mumbai and a Ph.D. from the University of Miami. Shakti has authored / co-authored 54 US and WIPO patents and patent applications, 25 journal articles, and two book chapters.
Visit RAMPF Group, Inc. at Foam Expo 2024 in Novi, MI, from June 25 to 27 – Booth 2220.
