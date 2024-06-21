RX Japan to Unveil "Specialised Worlds" and Japan’s World-Class Innovation Prowess at COMNEXT 2024
Tokyo, Japan, June 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- COMNEXT, Japan’s premier international exhibition showcasing next-generation communication solutions is set to take place on June 24–26, 2024, at Tokyo Big Sight serving as a hub for the latest advancements in the industry with a special spotlight on Japan’s renowned expertise in the tech industry.
At COMNEXT, attendees can explore the future of communication up close and personal, pioneered by a nation at the forefront of the global technology landscape.
COMNEXT transcends the traditional exhibition format by presenting "Specialised Worlds," a comprehensive showcase of key areas in communication technology. The 5G/6G World highlights the latest advancements and future trends in 5G and 6G technology, while the 5G/6G Material World delves into the essential materials and components driving these innovations.
The Private 5G World explores the applications and advantages of private 5G networks, and the Edge AI/IoT World provides insights into the integration of edge computing and IoT, which are revolutionizing data collection and analysis.
Additionally, the Optical Communication World (FOE) offers an in-depth look at optical communication technology, the backbone of high-speed communication, and the Video Transmission World showcases the future of video transmission solutions.
These specialised zones not only highlight the advancements that are driving progress in the communication sector but also underscore Japan’s role as a world-class leader in technological breakthroughs.
COMNEXT transcends borders, attracting exhibitors and visitors from around the world. Through its international reach, the event serves as a global platform that fosters collaboration and knowledge exchange, creating a unique opportunity for participants to share ideas, identify solutions, and accelerate the development of next-generation communication technologies.
By joining COMNEXT, professionals within the industry are provided with a one-stop destination to expand their business network, unlock valuable insights from industry leaders, and discover groundbreaking products and services addressing specific challenges across various communication sectors.
This once-a-year event is fast approaching, scheduled for June 26–28 at Tokyo Big Sight. Its organiser, RX Japan Ltd., encourages all professionals within the communication technology industry to register to visit and secure their place at COMNEXT 2024.
COMNEXT also welcomes companies interested in exhibiting at future editions. This event offers a vast international audience of potential partners and customers eager to witness innovations. Learn more about COMNEXT through the official website or apply as an exhibitor.
About RX Japan
RX Japan organises 90 exhibitions, composed of 372 sub-exhibitions, annually at large exhibition halls such as Tokyo Big Sight, Makuhari Messe, and Intex Osaka across a wide variety of 39 fields, including jewellery, fashion, gift items, electronics, energy, IT, cosmetics, and medical. Visit the RX Japan website for more details.
About RX (Reed Exhibitions)
RX is a global leader in events and exhibitions, leveraging industry expertise, data, and technology to build businesses for individuals, communities, and organisations. With a presence in 25 countries across 42 industry sectors, RX hosts approximately 350 events annually. RX is committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX empowers businesses to thrive by leveraging data-driven insights and digital solutions. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.
Contact
Maho Matsuo (Ms.)
+81-3-6739-4129
https://www.cbw-expo.jp/en-gb.html
