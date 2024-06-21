AMPP Recognized as an Information Resource on the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Occupational Outlook Handbook Website
AMPP Listed as a Key Resource for Painting and Coating Workers
Houston, TX, June 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Association of Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), the global authority in materials protection and performance, is listed as a resource (https://www.bls.gov/ooh/production/painting-and-coating-workers.htm#tab-9) on the Occupational Outlook Handbook (OOH) website by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. This recognition underscores AMPP’s pivotal role in providing essential information and setting standards in the painting and coating sector.
The OOH, a trusted resource by the U.S. Department of Labor, offers comprehensive information on hundreds of occupations, including the nature of work, working conditions, necessary training and education, earnings, and job outlook. The latest edition highlights AMPP as a go-to source for information on careers in corrosion control and protective coatings for painting and coating workers.
“Being recognized by the Bureau of Labor Statistics in the Occupational Outlook Handbook is not just an honor; it is a testament to the essential role AMPP plays in shaping skilled professionals in the materials protection and performance industry,” said AMPP CEO Alan Thomas. “Our inclusion on this prestigious website reflects our commitment to advancing the industry and providing our members with the resources and support necessary to excel in their careers.”
This OOH listing serves as a valuable acknowledgment of AMPP’s contributions to the industry, particularly in education and professional development. It is a resource that potential and current members and industry professionals can rely on for authoritative information and guidance.
For more information on courses for craftworkers, specifically about the OOH landing page AMPP is listed on, visit:
Abrasive Blaster Certification (C7), https://www.ampp.org/education/education-resources/abrasive-blaster-certification-c7
Spray Application Certification (C12), https://www.ampp.org/education/education-resources/spray-application-certification-c12
Industrial Coating Application (ICA) Training Program, https://www.ampp.org/education/education-resources/courses-by-program/industrial-coating-application-training-program
Also, please visit www.ampp.org for additional AMPP resources and initiatives or to explore career opportunities and training in materials protection and performance.
About AMPP
The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) is a global community of professionals focused on the protection of assets and the performance of industrial and natural materials. AMPP was established in 2021 following a merger between NACE International and SSPC: The Society for Protective Coatings. The new association unites 145 years of corrosion control and protective coatings expertise and service to industry and members worldwide. Today, AMPP is the world’s largest corrosion control and protective coatings organization, serving more than 34,000 members in 140 countries. AMPP is headquartered in the United States with offices in Houston and Pittsburgh, and additional offices in Brazil, Canada, China, Dubai (training center), Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom. www.ampp.org
Contact
AMPPContact
Jennifer Kramer, APR
1-330-714-8302
https://www.ampp.org
