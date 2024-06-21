Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between DBox, Inc. and CBS Property Management Inc.
Euless, TX, June 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- DBox, Inc. is a Commercial Maintenance and Property Products company located in North Texas. The company has been in business since 1996, employs a highly skilled and experienced staff, and offers a wide range of services to commercial property managers. On-site services are currently being utilized across the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex.
With an impressive 25 years of expertise in the property management industry, CBS Property Management Inc. is committed to delivering top-tier facilities management services at competitive prices. Their dedication to crafting innovative solutions tailored to diverse property needs ensures efficient maintenance of premises within financial means. Their primary objective is to provide outstanding service and value to clients while upholding the pristine condition of their properties.
Dennis, Founder and President of DBox, Inc. stated, “Working with Haden and the Benchmark team was a good experience. Their knowledge, professionalism, guidance, and patience throughout the entire process were wonderful, and this greatly reduced the stress of selling my business. Choosing Benchmark was certainly the right decision for DBox.”
Benchmark International provided value in finding a buyer with industry experience through its proprietary multi-medium marketing strategies. The market uncovered several interested parties, but the one who prevailed was the perfect buyer.
Managing Director Amy Alonso commented, “This partnership marks an exciting next chapter for DBox and allows CBS Property Management to expand their presence in Texas. Senior Deal Associate Haden Buckman and his team quickly recognized the strong cultural fit between the parties and worked hard from start to finish to get the deal across the line. We are thrilled for our clients that their legacy continues and look forward to watching the company grow.”
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $11 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
