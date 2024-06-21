Cleaning WorkSource Goes Nationwide with Over 8,500 Searchable Jobs

Cleaning WorkSource, a job board for the cleaning industry, announces its nationwide launch with over 8,500 searchable jobs in just a month. Founded by Steven and Kristina Pajevic, the platform offers AI-powered matching and a chatbot for job suggestions. It provides affordable job posting packages, ensuring efficiency for small businesses. Job seekers can search and apply for jobs for free.