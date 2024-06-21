Cleaning WorkSource Goes Nationwide with Over 8,500 Searchable Jobs
Cleaning WorkSource, a job board for the cleaning industry, announces its nationwide launch with over 8,500 searchable jobs in just a month. Founded by Steven and Kristina Pajevic, the platform offers AI-powered matching and a chatbot for job suggestions. It provides affordable job posting packages, ensuring efficiency for small businesses. Job seekers can search and apply for jobs for free.
Sarasota, FL, June 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Cleaning WorkSource, the innovative job board dedicated to the cleaning industry, is excited to announce its nationwide availability with over 8,500 searchable jobs within its first month of operation. This rapid growth underscores the platform’s effectiveness in connecting job seekers with top employers across the United States.
Recognizing the unique challenges faced by the cleaning industry, Cleaning WorkSource offers a tailored solution to streamline the hiring process for both employers and job seekers. The platform features advanced AI-powered matching to connect candidates with opportunities that align with their skills, experience, and preferences. Additionally, an intuitive chatbot is available to assist with complex questions and job suggestions when client support is unavailable.
"We designed Cleaning WorkSource to meet the specific needs of the cleaning industry. Traditional job boards often fail to address these needs, making it difficult for employers to find qualified candidates and for job seekers to find relevant opportunities," said Steven Pajevic, Founder of Cleaning WorkSource.
"Our goal is to simplify this process and provide a dedicated resource that genuinely supports the industry."
Founded by Steven and Kristina Pajevic, the couple behind the successful cleaning company Crystal Clean Green Cleaning, Cleaning WorkSource was developed out of a pressing need for a more effective recruitment solution. The idea emerged during their need to expand their team, revealing significant gaps in traditional job boards.
"Our experience with traditional job boards was frustrating due to high costs and inefficiencies," explains Kristina. "We needed a solution that was affordable, fast, and catered specifically to the cleaning industry."
In just 48 hours after launching, Cleaning WorkSource listed nearly 1,500 searchable jobs, showcasing its immediate impact and necessity within the industry. The platform has continued to grow, now featuring over 8,500 searchable jobs in under a month. "The response has been incredible," says Steven. "It's clear that both employers and job seekers were eager for a better way to connect."
Cleaning WorkSource offers various job posting packages: $49 for one post, $99 for five posts, and $199 for unlimited posts, each with progressively more features. Job seekers can search and apply for jobs at no cost.
"We've seen an equal number of applicants on Cleaning WorkSource compared to our traditional Indeed posts within the same timeframe," said Pajevic. "This confirms the platform's efficiency and potential."
"Our mission is to help job seekers and employers connect within this niche market, providing resources, guidance, and an affordable tool for small businesses," added Pajevic.
About Cleaning WorkSource:
Cleaning WorkSource is a dedicated job board for the cleaning industry, offering solutions to simplify the hiring process. With AI-powered matching, intuitive job posting packages, and a focus on user engagement, Cleaning Worksource connects job seekers and employers efficiently and effectively.
Visit Cleaning WorkSource for more information.
Contact
Steven Pajevic
866-528-5180
https://cleaningworksource.com
