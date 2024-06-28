JOYN Debuts Alcohol Flush & Hangover Reducer at Urban Outfitters, Marking First Retail Partnership
New York, NY, June 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- It is with sheer excitement that JOYN, a revolutionary dietary supplement designed to naturally fight alcohol flush and hangovers, declares its first official retail partnership with Urban Outfitters. The product has just been launched this week on the web and in fifty stores within the United States beginning next week. Socialites can use JOYN as their go-to solution for a carefree night.
Brynn Evans says, “We're excited to partner with Urban Outfitters so that we can make JOYN accessible to more people. Urban Outfitters is known for being receptive to bold ideas and targeting the vibrant social community,” said Brynn Evans, CEO/Founder of JOYN. “This aligns perfectly with our mission of redefining ways of partying to offer a natural remedy for alcohol-related side effects.”
A Science-Backed Approach to Enjoying the Night
Developed by a team of scientists, JOYN is a meticulously formulated blend of natural ingredients scientifically chosen to support the body's natural detoxification process and enhance alcohol metabolism.
DHM (Dihydromyricetin): This powerful antioxidant helps break down acetaldehyde, a primary toxin produced during alcohol metabolism, which can contribute to redness and other hangover symptoms.
L-Glutathione: A crucial detoxifying agent in the body, L-Glutathione helps reduce oxidative stress caused by alcohol consumption and supports liver health.
Bromelain: This enzyme derived from pineapple aids in digestion and may help alleviate nausea associated with hangovers.
Selenium: An essential mineral, selenium plays a vital role in liver function and supports the body's natural detoxification pathways.
More Than Just Hangover Relief
JOYN goes beyond simply addressing the immediate discomfort of hangovers. The carefully selected ingredients offer additional benefits for long-term health:
Reduced Alcohol Flush: For those who experience the “Asian glow” phenomenon, JOYN can help mitigate facial flushing associated with alcohol consumption.
Liver Support: By supporting the body's natural detoxification processes, JOYN may help minimize the burden placed on the liver by alcohol consumption.
Replenished Vitamins: Alcohol consumption can deplete vital vitamins. JOYN helps replenish lost vitamins, promoting overall well-being.
A Commitment to Natural Ingredients
Free from artificial ingredients, fillers, or stimulants, JOYN prioritizes a clean and safe formulation. This ensures a gentle and effective approach to mitigating the after-effects of a night out, allowing users to enjoy their social experiences without compromising their health.
Expanding Accessibility and Looking Forward: A Long-Term Partnership
JOYN's launch at Urban Outfitters marks a significant step forward in making its innovative solution more readily available to consumers. This marks the first official retail partner for JOYN.
This initial launch serves as a stepping stone for a long-term collaboration between JOYN and Urban Outfitters. Both companies aim to solidify their partnership and expand JOYN's presence in the retail landscape by gauging customer response and demand.
About JOYN
JOYN was born from the desire to create a natural and effective solution for dealing with alcohol-related discomfort. Developed by a team of scientists, JOYN is a dietary supplement formulated with a blend of potent antioxidants and detoxifying agents to support the body's natural processes during and after alcohol consumption. JOYN empowers people to celebrate responsibly and maintain a healthy balance without compromising their social lives.
About Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters is a leading lifestyle retailer offering a unique and curated selection of apparel, accessories, home décor, beauty products, and gifts. Since its inception in 1970, Urban Outfitters has cultivated a distinct culture, embraced creative expression, and fostered a sense of community. With a focus on quality, affordability, and individuality, Urban Outfitters caters to a wide range of customers seeking an alternative shopping experience.
"Disclaimer: The statements herein have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The products mentioned herein are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."
