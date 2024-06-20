Atlantic Industrial Group Secures Global Manufacturing & Design License for UAV Corp. High Altitude Lighter than Air Vehicles with Artificial Intelligence Design Assist

Atlantic Industrial Group (AIG), an unconventional Defense Prime holding company, has secured manufacturing and design license, to produce advanced, exceptionally maneuverable, high altitude, lighter than air (LTA) vehicles from UAV Corp of Florida. AIG and UAV will co develop manufacturing facilities in the Gulf Coast region in conjunction with public/private initiatives.