Atlantic Industrial Group Secures Global Manufacturing & Design License for UAV Corp. High Altitude Lighter than Air Vehicles with Artificial Intelligence Design Assist
Atlantic Industrial Group (AIG), an unconventional Defense Prime holding company, has secured manufacturing and design license, to produce advanced, exceptionally maneuverable, high altitude, lighter than air (LTA) vehicles from UAV Corp of Florida. AIG and UAV will co develop manufacturing facilities in the Gulf Coast region in conjunction with public/private initiatives.
Pascagoula, MS, June 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Atlantic Industrial Group (AIG) is proud to announce alliance with UAV Corp. AIG has secured a long-term global manufacturing and development license from UAV Corp. (OTCMKTS: UMAV) (https://www.uavcorp.net), a leading innovator in large manned and unmanned aerial vehicles utilizing its proven advanced Lighter than Air semi-rigid LTA technology. This agreement was executed on June 17, 2024, by Maceo Remy, Chief Revenue Officer of Atlantic Industrial Group, and Michael Lawson, Chief Executive Officer of UAV Corp.
The initiative marks a pivotal moment, UAV and AIG provide a short-term solution to demand for large extended-flight air vehicles. Specifically possessing extensive range and maneuverability, with modular security and communication capabilities, economical operations and rapid manufacturing characteristics. The manufacturing efforts will be initiated across multiple states, continuing in Florida expanding to Mississippi, Massachusetts and Oklahoma.
UAV currently produces multiple air platforms; AIG will purpose design and up manufacture existing platforms utilizing UAV capabilities to meet market demand. Additionally, logistics and maintenance services are provided to platform clients. AIG will continue its model of collaboration on the use of AI assist in design, modular technology integrations, and efficient manufacturing structures to achieve value and efficiency.
A New Era for Markets and Collaboration
The collaboration between AIG and UAV Corp is focused on modern solutions to asset security challenges in commercial shipping, logistics and digital media communications for the entertainment industry. The initiative is expected to immediately engage domestic and international clients in the America’s, Asia and Europe. By leveraging UAV Corp's technology and AIG's Artificial Intelligence driven modular manufacturing solutions, production time and operational logistics costs will be a fraction of equivalent solutions.
Michael Lawson, CEO of UAV Corp, and Maceo Remy, CRO of AIG, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership. Mr. Remy stated, "This agreement signifies an advancement in media communications and security capabilities America can offer its partners and corporations through a singular platform. Joining forces with UAV Corp continues our model to utilize and combine proven underutilized technology for highly manufacturable advanced solutions."
Strategic Manufacturing Initiatives
The manufacturing operations will continue in Florida and extend to Mississippi and Massachusetts. Florida production will continue leveraging the state's advanced aerospace and defense manufacturing ecosystem. Mississippi and Massachusetts will play a crucial role in manufacturing expansion advanced component development, benefiting from the state's workforce and university partners.
About Atlantic Industrial Group
Atlantic Industrial Group is an unconventional prime defense company, registered disadvantaged entity, that acquires manufacturing assets, advanced technologies, and develops strategic partnerships enhancing rapid product development incorporating efficient manufacturing characteristics. AIG focus in development and hold of technologies, manufacturing assets and production of consumables for the defense and security markets.
About UAV Corp
UAV Corp is a premier developer of manned and unmanned aerial vehicle technology, with decades of experience specializing in highly maneuverable lighter-than-air technologies for commercial and government solutions. With a focus on innovation and reliability, UAV Corp provides cutting-edge platforms that enhance operational capabilities across various sectors.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:
This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable US securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals, where applicable and the state of the capital markets. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
UAV Corp
CEO Michael Lawson
mlawson@skybornetechnology.com
Maceo Remy
307-312-9505
www.atlanticindustrialgroup.com
Communications "Moon" Platform
Spherical platform, manned or unmanned, used in communication platforms.
