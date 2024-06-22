Dog Days Donation Drive to Benefit Pinellas County Animal Shelters
The Clearwater Community Volunteers Center invites the community to support local animal shelters at the Dog Days Donation Drive.
Clearwater, FL, June 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dog owners and lovers in the community are invited to show their support of local animal shelters on Sunday, July 14 from 2:00pm – 5:00pm at the Dog Days Donation Drive, hosted by the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Center. Guests who bring a donation of treats, beds, toys, leashes, etc. will be invited to take photos at the Dog Days photo station, with or without your pup. Additionally, guests and their dogs can make their own personalized paw art at the paw painting station.
The purpose of the event is to support our local animal shelters in Pinellas County, which are doing so much to improve the lives of surrendered and abandoned animals. A 2023 report from Pinellas County showed that a total of 3,019 canines were taken into shelters in the county in one year alone.
A Clearwater local and CCV Center volunteer commented on the state of animal shelters in our area, “I myself am a huge advocate for all animals, and especially dogs. It’s terrible to think that the shelters are almost always running at max capacity, struggling to care for all the animals that need it the most.”
There’s no doubt that animal shelters do better when donations and support are received from the community,” said Tracy Hawkins, manager of the Center. “That’s why we at the CCV Center are proud to host this donation drive, thus supporting the shelters and improving the quality of life for these deserving animals.”
All are welcome to attend the Dog Days Donation Drive on Sunday, July 14th to support our local animal shelters while enjoying activities with your dog. Please RSVP to Tracy Hawkins at CCVcenter@ccvfl.org.
About the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center:
The Clearwater Community Volunteers Center, established by the Church of Scientology in 2018, is a home for the benefit of all Tampa Bay nonprofit organizations. Built on the success of the Clearwater Community Volunteers, who host the signature Winter Wonderland and Easter Egg Hunt in Clearwater, the Center was created to serve the needs of our local nonprofits. The Center is fully equipped to host meetings, seminars, events and gatherings, all at no cost to the nonprofit community. Please email CCVcenter@ccvfl.org for more information about the Center and its facilities.
Tracy Hawkins
727-316-5309
