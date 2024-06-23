Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Wisconic, Inc. and Manufacturing Revitalization Corporation of America
Elroy, WI, June 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Wisconic, Inc., the seller, is a Wisconsin-based company established in 1994. It stands out in the market for its custom injection molding services and ability to create affordable, high-end kitchenware products. Over the years, its product range has diversified to include bottled water storage, outdoor entertainment, and other houseware products.
The Buyer, Manufacturing Revitalization Corporation of America (MRCA), is a Dallas, TX–based company that invests in, grows, and runs manufacturing companies that produce American-made products. Its mission is to revitalize companies through increased employee wellness, enhanced processes, machinery, energy, and communication.
“Benchmark Nashville has proven time and time again to understand the process of getting to a closing. Too many people in this industry do not listen to the needs on both the buy and sell side, but I can say with absolute certainty after closing multiple deals with this team that not only do they understand it, but they quickly and clearly drive to a solution that is most lucrative for both sides.” – Keven Azevedo, General Partner, MRCA
“MRCA has a clear vision to revitalize American manufacturing, and adding an esteemed company such as Wisconic will fit that bill nicely. Best of luck to all involved.” – Matthew Kekelis, Senior Transaction Director, Benchmark International
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $11 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
