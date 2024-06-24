Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. Expands Fire Apparatus Division with Strategic Acquisition of Firefighter Trucks
Las Cruces, NM, June 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. (MES) is pleased to announce the expansion of its Fire Apparatus Division through the acquisition of Firefighter Trucks Inc., based in Las Cruces, NM. This acquisition will further diversify MES’ sales territory to encompass Alexis Fire Equipment and HME Ahrens-Fox’s complete product line in New Mexico and Colorado and reinforces the Company’s commitment to delivering exceptional fire apparatus sales and service.
"We are delighted to welcome Jeff Wood and the talented Firefighter Truck team to the MES family," stated Tom Hubregsen, CEO of MES. "This strategic acquisition allows us to further expand our offerings in the first responder market and solidify our commitment to serving those who serve our communities. By combining the strengths of both organizations, we aim to deliver quality products and services that exceed the expectations of our customers."
“I have always been dedicated to providing my customers with the best service possible. The alliance with MES will enable Firefighter Trucks to offer a level of service that was previously unattainable. Running a small business means wearing many hats and often being stretched thin. In the coming years, I look forward to delivering the superior service and attention that I have always aspired to provide,” said Jeff Wood, CEO of Firefighter Trucks
Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. remains dedicated to supporting first responders by providing top-tier equipment, apparatus, service, and support. The acquisition of Firefighter Trucks marks a significant milestone in the Company’s growth strategy to provide first responders with the equipment they need.
About Municipal Emergency Services, Inc.
Established in 2001 Municipal Emergency Services has quickly grown to be a leading supplier of many of the best brands in the fire service industry, including 3M Scott, Honeywell, Fire-Dex, Seek Thermal, Hurst Jaws of Life, Matex Hose, Elbeco, 5.11 Tactical and many more. With the largest network of sales representatives, mobile service technicians in the industry and in-house service centers strategically located around the United States, we can assure that our customers are purchasing quality name brand equipment.
"We are delighted to welcome Jeff Wood and the talented Firefighter Truck team to the MES family," stated Tom Hubregsen, CEO of MES. "This strategic acquisition allows us to further expand our offerings in the first responder market and solidify our commitment to serving those who serve our communities. By combining the strengths of both organizations, we aim to deliver quality products and services that exceed the expectations of our customers."
“I have always been dedicated to providing my customers with the best service possible. The alliance with MES will enable Firefighter Trucks to offer a level of service that was previously unattainable. Running a small business means wearing many hats and often being stretched thin. In the coming years, I look forward to delivering the superior service and attention that I have always aspired to provide,” said Jeff Wood, CEO of Firefighter Trucks
Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. remains dedicated to supporting first responders by providing top-tier equipment, apparatus, service, and support. The acquisition of Firefighter Trucks marks a significant milestone in the Company’s growth strategy to provide first responders with the equipment they need.
About Municipal Emergency Services, Inc.
Established in 2001 Municipal Emergency Services has quickly grown to be a leading supplier of many of the best brands in the fire service industry, including 3M Scott, Honeywell, Fire-Dex, Seek Thermal, Hurst Jaws of Life, Matex Hose, Elbeco, 5.11 Tactical and many more. With the largest network of sales representatives, mobile service technicians in the industry and in-house service centers strategically located around the United States, we can assure that our customers are purchasing quality name brand equipment.
Contact
Municipal Emergency Services, Inc.Contact
Shridhar Shah
1-877-MES-Fire
www.mesfire.com
Shridhar Shah
1-877-MES-Fire
www.mesfire.com
Categories