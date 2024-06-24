Tomoko Uno Opens new QHHT Healing Center in Tucson, AZ
Tomoko Uno, a certified QHHT practitioner, opens a new healing center in Tucson, AZ. QHHT, a unique and powerful form of hypnosis, goes beyond traditional hypnotherapy by exploring past lives and tapping into a higher consciousness to facilitate deep healing and answers to life's most pressing questions.
Tucson, AZ, June 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Tomoko Uno opened Healing Within, a new QHHT healing center conveniently located on Fort Lowell Rd.
Originally from Japan, Tomoko is a lifelong practitioner of the healing arts, having studied an ancient form of Japanese Shamanism with the Kannagi and Miko (Shinto mystics and healers). Today, Tomoko is a certified QHHT practitioner committed to helping individuals unlock their full potential and achieve holistic wellness. She says, "I'm thrilled to bring QHHT to Tucson and look forward to contributing to the vibrant local healing community. This is a dream come true for me!"
Quantum Healing Hypnosis Technique (QHHT) is a unique and powerful form of hypnosis developed by Dolores Cannon. This technique facilitates access to the subconscious mind, where profound healing and deep insights can be attained. QHHT goes beyond traditional hypnotherapy by exploring past lives and tapping into a higher consciousness that hold answers to life's most pressing questions.
Fluent in both English and Japanese, Tomoko bridges cultural and linguistic gaps, making her services accessible to the diverse range of clients living in the Tucson area. Her unique background and personal experiences enrich her practice, allowing her to connect with clients on a deep and empathetic level.
As a newcomer to Tucson, Tomoko's goal is to create a supportive and nurturing environment where clients can explore their inner world and achieve wellness. Tomoko believes in the innate wisdom and healing potential within each person and is dedicated to assisting clients on their journey toward wholeness and empowerment.
Whether working with English-speaking clients or those who prefer Japanese, Tomoko offers private, in-office sessions that last approximately four hours and can be scheduled online at your convenience. The waiting list is currently around 3-4 weeks.
Once per month on weekends, Tomoko can also be found at the Tucson Psychic and Healing Fair located at the Crystal Event Center, 610 W Prince Rd, Tucson, AZ 85705. This is a monthly event with some of the finest healers and readers in Southern Arizona. Upcoming dates are listed at www.tucsonpsychicandhealingfair.com
For more information about Tomoko Uno and her services, please visit www. tomokouno.com or contact tomokounoqhht@gmail.com
